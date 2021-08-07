Smart Explains Roster Management at UGA

Adding Arik Gilbert, Derion Kendrick, and Tykee Smith certainly boosts Georgia's roster, but they still need help from younger players in 2021.

With the additions of Tykee Smith, Derion Kendrick, and Arik Gilbert through the transfer, Georgia will still need help from their younger players to step up and fill the holes. Smart made a similar statement in his Thursday press conference with the media when he said:

"What if you go to the grocery store and they're out?"

Smart was obviously building up the importance of recruiting and why it is important to get the freshman on campus early. Smart used Georgia's lastest first-round pick, Eric Stokes, as a great example of what great development and recruiting looks like.

Wide receiver looked to be a standout position for Georgia heading into the 2021 offseason as a position of strength. However, things would quickly turn at the beginning of spring practice when star receiver George Pickens tore his ACL.

Pickens played the X-receiver position and served as the consistent deep threat for JT Daniels and the Georgia offense. At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Pickens is one of the only players on Georgia's roster that could be considered "irreplaceable."

But in usual Georgia fashion, under Kirby Smart, the Dawgs reeled in the top option at receiver. Arik Gilbert is not a straight-up replacement for George Pickens at the X-receiver position. The two bring two completely different skillsets as a receiver. Gilbert is the ultimate yards after catch receiver who excels with his physicality and athleticism. In contrast, Pickens is the ultimate circus catch receiver who puts his body on the line to record a reception.

Lining up Gilbert opposite of Jermaine Burton and on the outside of Kearis Jackson will help Georgia regain some of the production lost from the injury to Pickens. However, the Dawgs will still need someone outside of those three receivers to emerge in 2021.

Whether it be Darnell Washington, Adonai Mitchell, Justin Robinson, or players returning from injury like Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Dominick Blaylock, Georgia has many options at receiver, which could turn into experienced depth if they find ways to get the younger players on the field.

Upfront, the Dawgs are hoping for the likes of Amarius Mims, Broderick Jones, and Xavier Truss to step up as the starting left tackle in 2021. Jamaree Salyer's NFL future likely lies at guard, his natural position, which is part of the reason Georgia would like to move the former starting left tackle to guard.

Before Salyer can move back to his old position, the coaches need to have confidence in his replacement to deal with a potential first-round pick like Myles Murphy from Clemson in week one.

On the other side of the ball, the same thing could be said in the secondary. The loss of five defensive backs means Georgia will be entering a season with just two cornerbacks who have started a game at the collegiate level. Those two being both transfer portal additions, Derion Kendrick and Tykee Smith.

Kendrick looks primed to take over for Eric Stokes as the top corner on the roster, while Smith will likely start as the STAR, following the departures of Mark Webb (NFL) and Tyrique Stevenson (Transfer). Both bring experience at the college level but have yet to prove themselves in the SEC and are considered newcomers for the Dawgs.

In their respective starting positions, penciling in Kendrick and Smith leaves a hole at the second spot on the depth chart behind Kendrick at cornerback. Georgia has a wealth of talented options; they don't have the bonus of experience.

Kelee Ringo and Nyland Green are the two most recent examples of recruiting the cornerback position at a high level. Although both were highly touted recruits coming out of high school and come to Athens with high expectations, neither has yet to take a collegiate snap adding concern.

Jalen Kimber and Ameer Speed are involved in the battle at corner and may have the upper hand. Especially Speed, who is entering his senior season in Athens after spending his prior years in a reserve role. Speed's seniority over the group alone could see him get a shot in week one against Clemson.

Adding potential plug-and-play pieces from the portal certainly helps Georgia in their bid to capturing another SEC Championship and eventually a national title; it is not the end all be all.

