Players to Watch on Offense vs Missouri

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Georgia Offensive Players to Watch Versus Missouri

    Offensive players to watch for Georgia versus Missouri.
    Author:

    The Georgia offense is coming off a stagnant performance against Florida a week ago in Jacksonville. Starting quarter Stetson Bennett struggled in the passing game, making two poor decisions about where to go with the football and cost the Bulldogs two interceptions.

    Georgia will undoubtedly look to bounce back against the underperforming Missouri Tigers.

    JT Daniels

    JT Daniels (18) warming up pre-game of Georgia versus Florida.

    JT Daniels (18) warming up pre-game of Georgia versus Florida.

    The health and status of JT Daniels is still one of the biggest unknowns on Georgia's roster. Daniels has missed Georgia's last five games with a lat muscle injury that's been bothering him since the Vanderbilt game. Smart informed the media following the win over Florida that the staff went with Stetson Bennett over JT ultimately because of continuity and the lack of practice in the case of Daniels.

    Read More

    Many expect Daniels to see action versus Missouri after Bennett struggled in the win over Florida. Bennett threw two interceptions in the win against Florida, making it the worse performance of the season for the redshirt senior. The return of Daniels to the lineup could see further elevation of the Georgia passing game that struggled last time out.

    Brock Bowers

    Brock Bowers (19) walking to the sideline during Georgia versus Florida.

    Brock Bowers (19) walking to the sideline during Georgia versus Florida.

    The freshman tight end only recorded one reception on Saturday against Florida. While his only catch turned out to be an explosive 38-yard gain for Georgia, it was one of his worst games statistically speaking. However, after being a heavy feature in the first seven games of the season, it shouldn't be a surprise to see Georgia target the Mackey award semi-finalist against Missouri.

    Zamir White

    Zamir White (3) breaks a run on the final offensive drive for Georgia versus Florida.

    Zamir White (3) breaks a run on the final offensive drive for Georgia versus Florida.

    White had a strong game against the Tigers last year when the two faced off late in the season. The one they call "Zeus" is coming off a 100-yard performance, the first time any Georgia running back achieved that benchmark in a game this season.

    Georgia will most certainly lean on the run game no matter the starting quarterback, as it's been one of the most consistent strengths over the last five games.

    You May Also Like:

    Georgia Clinches SEC Championship Berth

    The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs. Florida

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI

    USATSI_16874994
    News

    Players to Watch on Offense vs Missouri

    57 seconds ago
    B178DA8B-317B-413A-B370-7BC60935B855
    News

    Smart Preaches Importance of Focus After #1 Ranking

    14 hours ago
    211002_AJW_FB_ARK_1369-L
    News

    What the Numbers Tell Us About Missouri vs Georgia

    16 hours ago
    4343065A-ED02-421D-9137-3ED99850CBD9
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: WR Target Sets Commitment Date, Names Top-3

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17064684
    News

    Key Member of the World Series Champions to Be in Athens Saturday

    19 hours ago
    20211030_RRD_FB_FLA_1299-L
    News

    Film Room: What JT Brings That Stetson Doesn't

    20 hours ago
    20211030_RRD_FB_FLA_1376-L
    News

    Film Room: Pt. 1 What Stetson Brings That JT Doesn't

    21 hours ago
    E2011308-F3FC-4122-A6E5-539753458964
    News

    Georgia Pushing Chips In On Several Corners

    22 hours ago