Players to Watch on Offense vs Missouri

The Georgia offense is coming off a stagnant performance against Florida a week ago in Jacksonville. Starting quarter Stetson Bennett struggled in the passing game, making two poor decisions about where to go with the football and cost the Bulldogs two interceptions.

Georgia will undoubtedly look to bounce back against the underperforming Missouri Tigers.

JT Daniels

JT Daniels (18) warming up pre-game of Georgia versus Florida.

The health and status of JT Daniels is still one of the biggest unknowns on Georgia's roster. Daniels has missed Georgia's last five games with a lat muscle injury that's been bothering him since the Vanderbilt game. Smart informed the media following the win over Florida that the staff went with Stetson Bennett over JT ultimately because of continuity and the lack of practice in the case of Daniels.

Many expect Daniels to see action versus Missouri after Bennett struggled in the win over Florida. Bennett threw two interceptions in the win against Florida, making it the worse performance of the season for the redshirt senior. The return of Daniels to the lineup could see further elevation of the Georgia passing game that struggled last time out.

Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers (19) walking to the sideline during Georgia versus Florida.

The freshman tight end only recorded one reception on Saturday against Florida. While his only catch turned out to be an explosive 38-yard gain for Georgia, it was one of his worst games statistically speaking. However, after being a heavy feature in the first seven games of the season, it shouldn't be a surprise to see Georgia target the Mackey award semi-finalist against Missouri.

Zamir White

Zamir White (3) breaks a run on the final offensive drive for Georgia versus Florida.

White had a strong game against the Tigers last year when the two faced off late in the season. The one they call "Zeus" is coming off a 100-yard performance, the first time any Georgia running back achieved that benchmark in a game this season.

Georgia will most certainly lean on the run game no matter the starting quarterback, as it's been one of the most consistent strengths over the last five games.

