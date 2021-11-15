Early Betting Line: Georgia Opens as Favorite Over Alabama in Potential SECCG

Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Georgia Opens Early Betting Favorite Over Alabama

    Georgia opens up as the betting favorite in a potential SEC Championship matchup with Alabama.
    With two games remaining in Georgia's regular-season many are beginning to turn their focus to the SEC Championship game, annually held in Atlanta, Georgia, as that is considered by many to be Georgia's biggest hurdle of the season. 

    Georgia's ticket to the SEC title game has been punched since the win over Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, a few weeks ago. Beating the Gators and a little help when Mississippi State beat Kentucky that same weekend, clinched the SEC East division for Georgia, becoming the fourth time the Bulldogs will head to Atlanta under Kirby Smart. 

    On the other hand, Georgia's opponent is still yet to be determined as the SEC West is still waiting for a western division champion to be crowned. As many expected in the pre-season, Alabama is the current frontrunner, and in fact, the Crimson Tide need to win one out of their two games remaining to punch their ticket to Atlanta.   

    The Tide play host to Arkansas this coming Saturday before heading on the road to take on Auburn inside a rowdy Jordan-Hare stadium.

    With Alabama on the verge of clinching the SEC West, it has allowed for betting lines to start coming out on the potential championship between Georgia and Alabama. 

    Circa Sports is the first to put a betting line on the game and selected Georgia as a three-point favorite over Alabama.

