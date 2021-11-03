Georgia Pushing Chips In On Several Corners

Georgia already has twenty-one commits in the 2022 class, but will likely take several corners in hopes of bolstering their depth.

Georgia has spent the past several seasons quietly developing a reputation for developing NFL-caliber defensive backs. However, their emphasis on developing the position has trickled over to the recruiting trail, and they are in the market for a few marquee 2022 corners.

Over the past several years, the Bulldogs have had three corners selected in the top-35 picks of the NFL Draft. While that doesn't rival the gaudy resumes of Alabama, Ohio State, or LSU, Georgia is producing legitimate NFL defensive backs at a strong clip.

Cornerback Derion Kendrick has a chance to become a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft barring testing, and his running mate corner Kelee Ringo is a budding star.

Recruits have begun to notice, and Georgia could pull in three or perhaps four starting-caliber corners in this cycle alone.

Marquis Groves-Killebrew

Groves-Killebrew is the longest-tenured Bulldog commit in the class. In addition, he is one of the most vocal player-recruiters for Georgia, leaving little doubt about how much this young man loves Georgia football.

Georgia's staff is enamored with what Groves-Killebrew offers at the next level. He is sticky on the boundary and has the hips of an SEC corner. There's a belief among the staff that he can be a starting-caliber cover corner immediately.

He is selective when tackling and Georgia will need him to become a bit more physical as he develops. Still, Georgia is fully confident that his coverage skills will enable him to see early college action.

Jaheim Singletary

The former Buckeye commit has been in Athens several times over the past few months and came away impressed. Singletary is warming up to the idea of playing for Georgia, and there is a reason to be confident here as Georgia tries to land Singletary.

A timetable for a decision is yet to be set, but those around the situation feel he could decide at any moment. Several big-time programs are touting Singletary, and rightfully so.

Singletary possesses the prototypical size for a modern cornerback, standing in at 6-2 and 175 lbs, with the length to play receivers from a distance. He is tailor-made for an SEC defense and would be a welcomed addition to this Georgia secondary.

Julian Humphrey

Humphrey recently de-committed from Florida and is now down to Georgia, LSU, and Texas A&M. The Bulldogs have been quietly communicating with Humphrey for several months, anticipating the split from the Gators.

He is one of the fastest defenders in this class; his blazing track speed translates onto the football field. Humphrey is a very smooth player who rarely looks out of place in coverage. He tracks the ball well and shows natural instincts at the point of attack.

There appears to be mutual interest here, as Julian noticed how Georgia has molded similar defensive backs. Things are still early, but Georgia seems to be in the driver's seat.

Travis Hunter

Those familiar with Hunter understand that this is going to be an uphill battle. Nevertheless, he has been firm in his pledge to Florida State since his sophomore season, despite the recent losing streak in Tallahassee.

Hunter is the alpha in this 2022 group and could play both receiver and corner at a high level in college. He has otherworldly athleticism and ball skills with all of the intangibles to play from day one.

Head coach Kirby Smart has been very active here. He recently flew his helicopter to a nationally televised Collins Hill football game to see Hunter, who wasn't even playing in the game due to injury. He's not the only Bulldogs coach on Hunter though either, Will Muschamp is heavily involved here as well.

Hunter has reiterated that he is a Seminole, but the athletic department may clean house if the losing continues. If that happens, all bets are off the table, and Hunter could be forced to make a difficult decision.

