BREAKING: Walter Nolen Announces Top 5

Arguably the best defensive tackle in the country in the 2022 class, Walter Nolen has cut down his recruitment to just five schools as a decision draws nearer for one of the premier prospects.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound linemen, has over 25 offers from division one programs, many of which are some of the top programs in the country.

Nolen's top five included Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, and Tennessee. However, those five programs will have their work cut out for them as Nolen is a highly coveted prospect who looks set to be a first-round draft pick in the NFL Draft when he decides to leave college eventually.

Nolen sent shockwaves through social media earlier in June when he announced that he would be shutting down his recruitment and making a decision. The top defensive lineman has yet to decide, but the timeline is speeding up with the announcement of his top five schools.

During June, these five schools were able to host the five-star on campus as Tennessee was the first school, with the Volunteers getting two visits from Nolen. Alabama was the last to show Nolen around their school and feel good about their chances with the defensive tackle out of Cordova, Tennessee.

With Georgia losing the commitment of Bear Alexander back in June, the staff turned their attention solely towards Walter Nolen and Travis Shaw. Both out of state targets and are at the top of everyone's board when it comes to defensive linemen. Georgia hosted both prospects in June and is said to be in a good position with both.

Nolen spoke with SI All-American in April and had this to say about Georgia.

"It is just like once I dropped my top 10, they picked it up a lot. They have picked up the speed, and now, I am talking to them every day, and just being able to get on zooms and get on the board with them has been pretty good and just showing me how they would use me on the defensive line and stuff. After the UA camp, we drove to Athens and drove around the campus for a bit. It was pretty good, even though I couldn't get in contact with coaches and stuff. It was still good to be able to ride around campus and see it."

You May Also Like

Jamaree Salyer Named Top 50 Player in 2021

JT Daniels Announces Partnership

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.