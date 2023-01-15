Georgia Releases Official Statement on the Passing of Devin Willock & Chandler LeCroy.

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and football staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car accident on Sunday morning, the University of Georgia confirmed in a statement.

"The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel."

"Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time."

"The UGA Athletic Association will work with our medical team as well as our Mental Health And Performance personnel to make sure we are providing the best support possible for our staff and student-athletes who are processing this grief. We can provide no further comment at this time but ask that everyone continue to keep those involved in your prayers."

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department stated that the crash happened around 2:45 a.m., with Willock, a passenger, being pronounced dead at the scene. LeCroy, the driver, passed away in the ambulance.

Two other passengers, a 21-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, were also seriously injured.