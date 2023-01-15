Skip to main content

Georgia Releases Official Statement on the Passing of Devin Willock & Chandler LeCroy.

The University of Georgia releases official statement on Devin Willock, Chanler LeCroy deaths.

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and football staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car accident on Sunday morning, the University of Georgia confirmed in a statement.

"The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel."

"Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time."

"The UGA Athletic Association will work with our medical team as well as our Mental Health And Performance personnel to make sure we are providing the best support possible for our staff and student-athletes who are processing this grief. We can provide no further comment at this time but ask that everyone continue to keep those involved in your prayers."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

20230109_AJW_FB_CFPNCG_2510-X4

Kenny McIntosh Declares For NFL Draft

nuptg4oxcmeselu4ptaw

Report: Devin Willock Passes Away

Screen Shot 2023-01-14 at 6.05.30 PM

Warren Ericson declares for NFL Draft

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department stated that the crash happened around 2:45 a.m., with Willock, a passenger, being pronounced dead at the scene. LeCroy, the driver, passed away in the ambulance.

Two other passengers, a 21-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, were also seriously injured. 

20230109_AJW_FB_CFPNCG_2510-X4
News

Kenny McIntosh Declares For NFL Draft

By Christian Goeckel
nuptg4oxcmeselu4ptaw
News

Report: Devin Willock Passes Away

By Brooks Austin
Screen Shot 2023-01-14 at 6.05.30 PM
News

Warren Ericson declares for NFL Draft

By Christian Kirby II
Screen Shot 2023-01-14 at 4.36.07 PM
News

BREAKING: Kearis Jackson Makes Draft Decision

By Christian Kirby II
Screen Shot 2023-01-14 at 4.31.24 PM
News

Georgia Wins 1st Road Game of Season Over Ole Miss 62-58

By Christian Kirby II
20221126_AJW_FB_GT_0274-X3
News

BREAKING: Warren McClendon Declares For NFL Draft

By Christian Goeckel
bp34smuxnzn6mn647dw5
Football

Georgia Players to Watch in the NFL Playoffs Wild Card Round

By Christian Goeckel
3M6A7100
News

WATCH: Georgia Releases end of Season Trailer After National Championship

By Christian Kirby II