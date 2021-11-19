WATCH: Jordan Davis Addresses His Fellow Seniors

Skip to main content
    November 19, 2021
    Georgia Releases Week 11 Game Trailer

    Georgia officially released the game trailer for their senior day matchup with Charleston Southern.
    With the 2021 regular season drawing to a close in the next two weeks, Georgia released their week 11 game trailer. However, this week's video was much more sentimental as Georgia paid tribute to the 30 seniors who will be taking the field for the final time this weekend in Sanford Stadium. 

    One of those seniors, starting nose tackle and a Heisman hopeful in the eyes of the fans, Jordan Davis, narrated this week's trailer, and he paid tribute to those who joined him as part of the 2018 recruiting class. 

    Georgia plays host this weekend to Charleston Southern who are unranked with a 4-5 record in a game where Georgia is such a large favorite that Vegas did not even put out a points spread for the Bulldog's senior day game. 

    With a presumable matchup looming with Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, the expectation is for Georgia to cruise to victory at home versus Charleston Southern and then on the road versus rivals Georgia Tech while allowing for younger players to get a chance with some in-game reps. 

    After a regular season that saw Georgia come into it banged and continually deal with injuries with each passing week during the season, the hope is for the Bulldogs to take these two weeks and get healthy and back to full strength before pursuing their post-season goals. 

