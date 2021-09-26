Georgia-Arkansas is a Top-10 Matchup

The Georgia Bulldogs held steady as the No. 2 team in college football following their dominant win over Vanderbilt.

Georgia ran away with Saturday's contest, winning 62-0 over the Commodores. They were up 21-0 just five minutes into the contest and came out of the game unscathed on the injury front.

Next weekend the Bulldogs will play host to the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks. The Razorbacks are the talk of college football, as they are out to their first 4-0 start since 2003.

Arkansas is coming off a statement win against Texas A&M in AT&T Stadium. Their first victory over the Aggies in nine seasons showed that they could compete with the nation's best.

The lead man for the Razorbacks is head coach Sam Pittman, who was previously the offensive line coach at Georgia. He finally got an opportunity to become a head coach two seasons ago and has made the most of his opportunity.

This game will be Georgia's second top-ten test of the season. The Bulldogs defeated the No. 2 Clemson Tigers in week one, 10-3. The Tigers have undergone a dramatic fall since, winning a tight game against Georgia Tech in week three and losing to NC State in week four.

At the beginning of the season, it appeared like Georgia's only regular-season test would come against Clemson. However, that has quickly changed, as Arkansas is establishing itself as one of the best teams in the country this year.

The match-up should be the biggest game of the weekend. The game is scheduled to kick off at noon. Here are the entire rankings from the AP Poll:

