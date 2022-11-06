Skip to main content

Georgia Remains On Top of the AP Top 25 After Win over Tennessee

Georgia is fresh off of a massive win against the Tennessee Volunteers and in dominant fashion, they remain the No. 1 ranked team in college football.

Georgia is fresh off of a massive win against the Tennessee Volunteers and in dominant fashion. They looked like the best team in college football on Saturday and the Associated Press poll voters are in agreement with that. 

The Georgia Bulldogs held a football team in the Volunteers that were averaging more than fifty points per game completely out of their endzone. They didn't allow a touchdown to a football team that entered the football game scoring 6.5 touchdowns per contest entering the game.

Georgia's offense knew entering the football game that they would need to score points, and they did exactly that until the rain began to fall midway through the third quarter. It was Georgia's methodical field goal-scoring drive in the second half that not only took nearly 9 minutes off the clock but essentially removed all doubt that they'd come out on top Saturday evening.

Latest AP Top 25 Rankings 

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. UCLA
  10. Alabama
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Clemson
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. Tulane
  17. North Carolina State
  18. Texas
  19. Liberty
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Kansas State
  24. Washington
  25. Florida State
Scroll to Continue

Read More

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

AFA07D9E-532A-45B6-B059-3DB1E14F6E87
Recruiting

Top Recruits Respond to Insane Environment and Win Over Tennessee

By Brooks Austin
20221105_AJW_FB_TN_1550-X2
News

Did Georgia Provide a Blueprint to Stopping Tennessee?

By Christian Goeckel
20221105_AJW_FB_TN_2714-X2
News

Dawgs Back on Top According to Kirk Herbstreit

By Christian Goeckel
20221105_AJW_FB_TN_4027
Football

Grade Report: Georgia's Offense out Duels Tennessee

By Jonathan Williams
20221105_AJW_FB_TN_2666-X2
News

Grade Report: Georgia's Defense Has Best Performance Yet

By Brooks Austin
20221105_AJW_FB_TN_2286
Football

Georgia's Defense Dismantles Tennessee's Offense

By Jonathan Williams
i-sNSBN7P-X4
News

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Georgia rolls Tennessee

By Christian Goeckel
Fg0g7B2UAAABk-r
News

Georgia's Home Field Advantage Comes Through After National Doubt

By Brooks Austin