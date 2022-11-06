Georgia Remains On Top of the AP Top 25 After Win over Tennessee

Georgia is fresh off of a massive win against the Tennessee Volunteers and in dominant fashion. They looked like the best team in college football on Saturday and the Associated Press poll voters are in agreement with that.

The Georgia Bulldogs held a football team in the Volunteers that were averaging more than fifty points per game completely out of their endzone. They didn't allow a touchdown to a football team that entered the football game scoring 6.5 touchdowns per contest entering the game.

Georgia's offense knew entering the football game that they would need to score points, and they did exactly that until the rain began to fall midway through the third quarter. It was Georgia's methodical field goal-scoring drive in the second half that not only took nearly 9 minutes off the clock but essentially removed all doubt that they'd come out on top Saturday evening.

