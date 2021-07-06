History Shows, Believe in Kirby the Closer

Many are worried about recent recruiting news, but if history tells us anything, the Georgia Bulldogs finish strong in recruiting.

Recent recruiting news has thrown many Georgia Bulldog fans into somewhat of a panic, but history says that the staff closes strong on the recruiting trail.

The most recent recruiting loss came on July 5, when wide receiver Kojo Antwi committed to Ohio State over the Bulldogs and others. Antwi recently visited Columbus and came away enthralled with what the Buckeye staff offered him.

Here is the full list of things over the summer that have gone awry on Georgia's recruiting front.

May 3 - Linebacker Donovan Westmoreland flips to South Carolina

June 7 - Defensive tackle Bear Alexander decommits

June 8 - Corner Deyon Bouie decommits

June 15 - Defensive end Mykel Williams commits to USC

July 5 - Wide receiver Kojo Antwi commits to Ohio State

At face value, one can understand why a fan would be concerned over this. However, there is more to this than meets the eye.

We often forget that a recruitment is not over when a prospect commits. Georgia has a rich history of flipping players from other programs.

There have been multiple impact players that head coach Kirby Smart and staff have flipped late in recruiting cycles.

Jermaine Burton - Flipped from LSU to Georgia on Early National Signing Day

George Pickens - Flipped from Auburn to Georgia on Early National Signing Day

Otis Reese - Flipped from Michigan to Georgia on Traditional National Signing Day

Quay Walker - Flipped from Alabama to Georgia on Early National Signing DaY

Cade Mays - Flipped from Tennessee to Georgia on Early National Signing Day

Monty Rice - Flipped from LSU to Georgia on Early National Signing Day

Jake Fromm - Flipped from Alabama to Georgia after an unofficial visit to Athens

Sedrick Van Pran - Committed in late July after an unofficial visit

Broderick Jones - Commits to Georgia on national signing day

Justin Fields - Decommits from Penn State in June, commits to Georgia in October

Xavian Sorey - Commits to Georgia on Early National Signing Day

This lengthy list illustrates that Georgia saves some of their best work for later in the year. Furthermore, Georgia still has priority uncommitted prospects left on their board.

Being nervous is the nature of fandom. The Bulldogs are in a down period right now, so it is easy to pile on.

However, history tells us that this down period will not continue for the rest of the cycle. Smart has flipped players in every recruiting cycle and has landed a few impact players on Early National Signing Day.

