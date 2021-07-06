History Shows, Believe in Kirby the Closer

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

History Shows Kirby Smart is A Closer

Many are worried about recent recruiting news, but if history tells us anything, the Georgia Bulldogs finish strong in recruiting.
Author:
Publish date:

Recent recruiting news has thrown many Georgia Bulldog fans into somewhat of a panic, but history says that the staff closes strong on the recruiting trail.

The most recent recruiting loss came on July 5, when wide receiver Kojo Antwi committed to Ohio State over the Bulldogs and others. Antwi recently visited Columbus and came away enthralled with what the Buckeye staff offered him.

Here is the full list of things over the summer that have gone awry on Georgia's recruiting front.

May 3 - Linebacker Donovan Westmoreland flips to South Carolina

June 7 - Defensive tackle Bear Alexander decommits

June 8 - Corner Deyon Bouie decommits

June 15 - Defensive end Mykel Williams commits to USC

July 5 - Wide receiver Kojo Antwi commits to Ohio State

At face value, one can understand why a fan would be concerned over this. However, there is more to this than meets the eye.

We often forget that a recruitment is not over when a prospect commits. Georgia has a rich history of flipping players from other programs. 

There have been multiple impact players that head coach Kirby Smart and staff have flipped late in recruiting cycles.

  • Jermaine Burton - Flipped from LSU to Georgia on Early National Signing Day
  • George Pickens - Flipped from Auburn to Georgia on Early National Signing Day
  • Otis Reese - Flipped from Michigan to Georgia on Traditional National Signing Day
  • Quay Walker - Flipped from Alabama to Georgia on Early National Signing DaY
  • Cade Mays - Flipped from Tennessee to Georgia on Early National Signing Day
  • Monty Rice - Flipped from LSU to Georgia on Early National Signing Day
  • Jake Fromm - Flipped from Alabama to Georgia after an unofficial visit to Athens
  • Sedrick Van Pran - Committed in late July after an unofficial visit
  • Broderick Jones - Commits to Georgia on national signing day
  • Justin Fields - Decommits from Penn State in June, commits to Georgia in October
  • Xavian Sorey - Commits to Georgia on Early National Signing Day

This lengthy list illustrates that Georgia saves some of their best work for later in the year. Furthermore, Georgia still has priority uncommitted prospects left on their board.

Being nervous is the nature of fandom. The Bulldogs are in a down period right now, so it is easy to pile on.

However, history tells us that this down period will not continue for the rest of the cycle. Smart has flipped players in every recruiting cycle and has landed a few impact players on Early National Signing Day.

You May Also Like

The Final Question on Offense - Who Plays Left Tackle?

Most Marketable Bulldogs

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Kirby Smart 1280x720
News

History Shows, Believe in Kirby the Closer

6A5AA315-116D-452C-807D-A9806F884E46
News

WATCH: Nyland Green Making Insane Grabs

E65A5B37-1D40-4F0B-BEC7-4F0F40ED529E
Recruiting

LATEST: Kamari Wilson Has "Big Announcement" Coming Soon

0C8A1210-1AD3-42AC-9705-E1521DC4F629
News

Richard LeCounte III Back Healthy with the Browns

2333E780-E1DD-4645-9CAB-706D7F680A8E
Recruiting

Big Fish Still Swimming; Where UGA Stands

milton
News

Blueprints for Success: Kendall Milton

67EFD4DF-648F-4394-ABDA-A8A5946901D1
News

Where does UGA turn with loss of Kojo Antwi?

72F2EE84-747E-43DC-8008-93332A4C8215
Recruiting

BREAKING: Kojo Antwi Announces College Decision