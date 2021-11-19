Three Seniors Who Have Made a Big Jump in 2021

Saturday's game against Charleston Southern will be the last game for many inside of Sanford Stadium so which seniors have made the biggest progressions during senior season at Georgia?

It is now late in the season, which means it is also time to honor the seniors on the team. Georgia will be doing exactly that during their last home game of the season against Charleston Southern.

Some seniors blossomed into major contributors early on in their careers, and others flew under the radar for a little bit and had burst onto the scene this year. Sometimes it isn't until a player's senior season that they get the chance to truly display their talents consistently, so which seniors have taken the biggest leaps in 2021?

Channing Tindall, ILB

The fourth-year linebacker is a great example of a player that in past years had flashes during the early parts of his career and now in his senior season is putting them on full display.

Tindall has appeared in all ten games this season and is a focal point of Georgia's star-studded linebacking core. So far through 2021, Tindall has accumulated 53 total tackles, 5.5 for a loss, and four sacks along the way, all of which are career highs.

It may have taken some time for the Columbia, South Carolina native to see consistent playing time, but he is definitely making the most of every snap this season. He is undoubtedly benefitting from it, with his draft stock rising.

James Cook, RB

Cook was one of the many players that announced he would be returning to Georgia for his senior season, and it was one that not many were expecting.

Ten games into the season, though, it is safe to say that Cook made the right choice to come back. Cook is looking like an entirely different player than compared to years past. Looking like a polished runner between the tackles is a threat in open space while also continuing to display his ability as a receiver out of the backfield.

This season, Cook has rushed for 487 yards while averaging 6.4 yards per carry and caught 16 passes for 111 yards, with nine total touchdowns on the season. The senior running back is proving he is an offensive threat on all parts of the field.

Stetson Bennett, QB

What a story Stetson's career has been thus far. He was a walk-on upon his first arrival in Athens, taking scout team reps, most famously playing the Baker Mayfield role in the lead up to the 2017 Rose Bowl, before transferring to another college the next year. Bennett got a taste of life as a starter for a year at a junior college before returning to Georgia in 2019, this time on scholarship. Many thought that after the 2020 season that it would be the last that any would see of Bennett, but as everyone knows, that would not be the case.

JT Daniels was sidelined due to injury following the Vanderbilt game, leaving Bennett as the starter for the last six games. In those six games, the redshirt senior quarterback has yet to look back.

Bennett has thrown for 1,625 yards and 15 touchdowns in nine games with a 65% completion percentage. To add, Bennett also ranks first amongst all quarterbacks on throws 20+ yards completing 60% of them. He may not be the quarterback dripping with tools or at the top of the draft boards, but without the success, Bennett has had playing quarterback this season, who knows where Georgia would be now.

Georgia is deep when it comes to the talent that their upperclassmen have, and it is players like the ones listed above that are a huge reason why they currently sit with the No. 1 ranking and the best odds to win the National Championship. The seniors that will be honored during Saturday's game have put together a remarkable career thus far, but with an SECCG and playoff hopes on the horizon, their time wearing a Georgia football uniform is far from over.

