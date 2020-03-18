Georgia Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

The novel coronavirus has already drastically impacted the University of Georgia's spring athletic schedule, canceling all spring sporting activities throughout the SEC and NCAA landscape.

On Wednesday, the school announced that a Georgia staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Out of an abundance of caution, the University of Georgia is making the campus community aware of the following situation related to COVID-19:

A staff member who works in Athletics was confirmed this morning to have tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was last on campus on March 6, 2020. He is being treated in a local hospital.

Another member of the Athletics Department who had contact with the individual is under self-quarantine at home with no symptoms at this time.

Several Georgia coaches, including Kirby Smart, were out of the country in the past several weeks for vacation and have since been under self-quarantine per the school's request.

The staffer has remained unnamed, though it is a male staffer and we know he's been in direct contact with at least one other staff member who is also now under self-quarantine without symptoms of the virus.

All classes have gone to online courses and there will be no one allowed on the University of Georgia campus for the remainder of the spring.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey did say Wednesday in a teleconference that spring practice could resume after April 15, but he is not optimistic that it will happen.

We will keep you updated with any further information as news develops.

