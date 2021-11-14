Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Georgia Stays Atop AP Poll

    The Georgia Bulldogs are once again the No. 1 team in the country, according to the AP Poll.
    Author:

    One of the only common threads in the polls this season has been that Georgia is the No. 1 team in college football.

    The Associated Press released their top-25 poll following week eleven. Despite them holding no real weight at this point in the season with the College Football Playoff rankings holding more relevance, Georgia has been the unanimous No. 1 team in college for most of the season.

    Georgia defeated Tennessee on Saturday, sweeping SEC regular-season play for the first time since 1982. They have two games against Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech before eventually heading to the SEC Championship Game.

    They have been forced to alter their identity several times this year, as the injury bug is a constant problem for Georgia in 2021. The team has done a great job of adapting to difficult circumstances and finding solutions to complex problems.

    Head coach Kirby Smart preached all offseason that adversity would hit and how they responded would define their season. The Bulldogs of the past would likely have hit a wall at some point, but they have pushed through and managed to become one of the elite programs in America.

    1-Georgia

    2-Alabama

    3-Cincinnati

    4-Oregon

    5-OhioSt

    6-NotreDame

    7-MichSt

    8-Michigan

    9-OklaSt

    10-OleMiss

    11-Baylor

    12-OU

    13-Wake

    Read More

    14-BYU

    15-UTSA

    16-A&M

    17-Houston

    18-Iowa

    19-Wisconsin

    20-Pitt

    21-Arkansas

    22-Louisiana

    23-SanDiegoSt

    24-Utah

    25-NCSt

    You May Also Like:

    Dominant Defensive Showing Powers Georgia To Defining Win

    The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs. Arkansas

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    F35A3830-L
    News

    Georgia Stays Atop AP Poll

    13 seconds ago
    AB6I3391-L
    News

    Grade Report: A Game to Remember for James Cook

    1 hour ago
    AB6I2561-L
    News

    Georgia's MVPs from BIG Win over Tennessee

    2 hours ago
    211030_mlm_fb_florida_0792-L
    News

    Tennessee Victory Emphasizes Todd Monken's Importance

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17157953
    News

    Stetson Bennett: No Longer a "Wide Eyed Little Boy"

    5 hours ago
    F35A3844-L
    News

    Two Key Decisions From Smart and Staff Changed the Game

    16 hours ago
    AB6I2442-L
    News

    James Cook: A Performance Four Years in the Making

    18 hours ago
    F35A3946 copy-L
    News

    The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Georgia's Big Win over Tennessee

    18 hours ago