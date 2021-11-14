Georgia Stays Atop AP Poll

The Georgia Bulldogs are once again the No. 1 team in the country, according to the AP Poll.

One of the only common threads in the polls this season has been that Georgia is the No. 1 team in college football.

The Associated Press released their top-25 poll following week eleven. Despite them holding no real weight at this point in the season with the College Football Playoff rankings holding more relevance, Georgia has been the unanimous No. 1 team in college for most of the season.

Georgia defeated Tennessee on Saturday, sweeping SEC regular-season play for the first time since 1982. They have two games against Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech before eventually heading to the SEC Championship Game.

They have been forced to alter their identity several times this year, as the injury bug is a constant problem for Georgia in 2021. The team has done a great job of adapting to difficult circumstances and finding solutions to complex problems.

Head coach Kirby Smart preached all offseason that adversity would hit and how they responded would define their season. The Bulldogs of the past would likely have hit a wall at some point, but they have pushed through and managed to become one of the elite programs in America.

1-Georgia

2-Alabama

3-Cincinnati

4-Oregon

5-OhioSt

6-NotreDame

7-MichSt

8-Michigan

9-OklaSt

10-OleMiss

11-Baylor

12-OU

13-Wake

14-BYU

15-UTSA

16-A&M

17-Houston

18-Iowa

19-Wisconsin

20-Pitt

21-Arkansas

22-Louisiana

23-SanDiegoSt

24-Utah

25-NCSt

