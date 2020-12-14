Georgia's Final Home Game Against Vanderbilt Canceled

The 2020 regular season has officially come to a close as Saturday's matchup between Vanderbilt and Georgia has been canceled.

This is an absolute heartbreaker for the 2020 Georgia Bulldog seniors. Official word has been revealed that Georgia's final home game of the 2020 regular season against the Vanderbilt Commodores has been canceled. Vanderbilt has had issues with squad size due to positive COVID-19 results as well as general opt-outs.

The seniors for Georgia will not get their final game in Sanford Stadium. This is heartbreaking for a number of reasons, although the NCAA has granted a year of free eligibility to everyone on the collegiate level this season. Many will not take that opportunity, as it is time to move on to their NFL dreams. Seven UGA seniors have already accepted Senior Bowl Invites.

Additionally, Saturday was an opportunity for the senior class to take over the record for most wins by a class at Georgia.

It also means we won’t get to see the dynamic duo of quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver George Pickens again until the playing of a potential bowl game.

This leaves many wondering about the future as the Bulldogs will look ahead to their New Years Six Bowl Game. Obviously, the seniors will get to play, but it isn’t the same as doing it in Sanford Stadium. Last week, it was predicted they would wind up in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta against Cincinnati, although much can change between now and when the bowl pairings are announced.