Opening Line: Georgia Opens as a Heavy Favorite Yet Again

Despite struggling against Missouri on Saturday night, the No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs have opened as a massive favorite over the Auburn Tigers.

The Georgia Bulldogs are a perfect (5-0) through five games on the season, and though the record is without a flaw, this football team is not, at least they haven't been over the last two weeks. 

Georgia struggled through a 17-point sluggish victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes and followed that up with a 26 to 22 win over a Missouri Football team that led that football game for the first 50 minutes. 

Though despite their "struggles" they still managed to open as a 27.5-point home favorite on Saturday afternoon against Auburn. 

It's a beyond compelling Auburn football team under head coach Bryan Harsin and one that seems rather unpredictably decent, at least at times inside of Jordan-Hare Stadium this season. Though traveling to Athens is not something that's been fruitful for the Tigers in recent memory. Auburn hasn't beaten Georgia in on the road since 2005. 

Fanduel has the line currently set at -27.5, with the team totals yet to be announced. Ceasars has Georgia set as a 28.0-point favorite, though there were some bettors who got in as early as Georgia -13.5, according to Vegasinsider.com

