Georgia v. Vanderbilt: Halftime Notes

It got ugly fast in Nashville, and the Dawgs are up big on the Commodores

Halftime Notes

Georgia did not pull any punches out of the gate in this game. The Dawgs scored on each of their first five drives. They consistently got the ball to the perimeter and showed some play designs that we haven't seen yet this year.

Defensively, the Dawgs are as stout as always. Vanderbilt only had success after changing their quarterback to a more mobile quarterback. It's the first true dual-threat quarterback Georgia has faced this year. They figured it out after giving up about 35 yards.

Special Teams have been been the best they have all year. Jaylen Johnson forced a fumble on a first-quarter kickoff to set up a short field.

Stetson Bennett was the second quarterback in the game for Georgia, he led two drives: the first ending in an interception; the second ending in a turnover on downs on the two-yard line.

Georgia's offensive line was unable to get a push on back-to-back plays in a goal line scenario. Getting consistent movement from the offensive line continues to be an issue for the Georgia offense.

Important Stats

JT Daniels 9/10, 129 yards 2 TDs

Georgia Rushing: 20 carries, 111 yards

Ladd McConkey: 4 catches 62 yards

Georgia Defense: 48 yards allowed, 6 rushing and 42 passing

Georgia v. South Carolina: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Daniels Decisive in Return vs South Carolina

