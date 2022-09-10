Georgia's Injury Report: Prior to Samford

The Georgia Bulldogs are a healthy team for the most part heading into their second game of the season against the Samford Bulldogs.

It is also the Bulldogs' first game inside Sanford Stadium for the 2022 season. Georgia is coming into this game, to no surprise, a massive favorite over Samford. A good game to work out any kinks in the game plan before they travel to Columbia, South Carolina next week and begin conference play.

There are scattered rain showers in the forecast in Athens today which could make for a very run heavy play style for both teams. Georgia was able to remain a pretty healthy team against Oregon in week one, and they would like to be to say the same after their week two match up against Samford.

So with that being said, who can you expect to see on the field in the Bulldogs' home opener?

Tykee Smith, S (Knee) IN - "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."

Christopher Smith, S (Shoulder) IN - Kirby Smart said on Tuesday that Smith was "perfectly fine"

Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) Questionable - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least 2 months due to undergoing surgery. (8/18)

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

