Georgia's Longest Standing Commit Makes it Official

It's national signing day for the University of Georgia, which means Christmas has come early for a football program under head coach Kirby Smart that has been predicated on talent acquisition. No one, other than perhaps Alabama, has stacked talent at the rate which Kirby Smart has at Georgia.

The latest addition is 6'7, 235-pound tight end Pearce Spurling out of North Walton High School in North Florida. The former Cobb County native was the longest-standing commit in the 2023 class.

"Georgia has always been my dream school and I’ve been up there a couple times and environment and campus is just unmatched to any other school. And it is the best decision for me and my family. And I want to change what the tide end position means at Georgia." - Spurlin on why he chose Georgia.

Spurlin and fellow 2023 tight end signee Lawson Luckie join what is inarguably the best tight end room in college football under the tutelage of Todd Hartley.

"Coach Hartley UGA very personable. A lot of the time we don’t even talk about football we talk about my life and what’s going on how my families doing and stuff like that. he wants to get to know me and my family better and that’s very important. He takes me as a person first and football player second that means a lot." - Spurlin on Todd Hartley

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN