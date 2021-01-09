The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Georgia's Loss to Arkansas

Georgia lost to Arkansas 99-69 to fall to 0-3 in SEC play and 8-33 in SEC play during the Tom Crean era.

Georgia basketball's SEC losing streak is now at three games, but this was a particularly ugly defeat.

The Bulldogs were demolished by Arkansas 99-69 Saturday evening. Georgia was overwhelmed in the second half after hanging with the Razorbacks in the first half. Here's the good, the bad and ugly from that blowout defeat.

The Good

Hot start

Georgia looked great after the opening tip-off. Toumani Camara scored eight points in the first 2:30 of the contest to give the team an 8-4 advantage. The lead didn't last, but Georgia hung with Arkansas, matching the Razorbacks blow-for-blow.

Unfortunately, Camara committed two fouls early in the game and when Sahvir Wheeler needed to rest, Georgia played without its best players on the floor. As a result, Georgia went from trailing 25-24 with 9:04 left in the first half, to trailing 32-24 with 4:44 remaining.

That was the difference at halftime. Camara and Wheeler returned, and Georgia matched Arkansas blow-for-blow again. But instead of trailing by one point at the break, Georgia trailed 43-37.

The Bad

Poor three-point shooting

Georgia's three-point shooting was atrocious Saturday. The Bulldogs didn't just miss shots, they wasted possessions. Many of the misses were bad attempts resulting in bricks and airballs early in the shot clock. Against teams like Arkansas, you can't afford to waste possessions.

The Ugly

Getting overwhelmed

If you continued to doubt Georgia after its 7-0 start, Saturday was your validation. This Georgia team lacks leadership, and that was evident against Arkansas.

When the Razorbacks went on a run, there wasn't a Bulldog on the floor who could settle the team down. That led to Georgia being outscored 56-32 in the second half.

Ball security worsened, Georgia committed 12 turnovers in the second half. the team played recklessly and were called for fouls. Arkansas spent the last 10 minutes in the double-bonus. The Razorbacks shot very well at the free-throw line.

Typically, Georgia runs the floor very well. Doesn't matter if it's going on a fast break or running to prevent one. During Arkansas's run, The Bulldogs were sluggish and allowed numerous uncontested layups. In the halfcourt, the team was just as lethargic.

Unless something drastically changes, this is going to continue being an issue for Georgia basketball. The team's only returning starters are sophomores and all three of its seniors are graduate transfers. There's no standard of anything that can be considered excellence.