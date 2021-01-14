The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Georgia's Loss to Auburn

K.D. Johnson's fantastic Georgia basketball debut did little to help the Bulldogs end their SEC losing streak Wednesday night.

Georgia (7-4, 0-4 SEC) dropped its fourth SEC game of the season to Auburn 95-77. The Bulldogs trailed by as much as 23 points. This loss comes in spite of Georgia beating Auburn in some key departments such as offensive rebounds, turnovers and three-point shooting.

The Good

K.D. Johnson's debut

Johnson was the lone bright spot for Georgia against Auburn. The freshman made his debut after being academically ineligible at the start of the season. He finished the game with 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals off the bench.

Johnson was clearly the most energetic Bulldog on the floor Wednesday night. He harassed Auburn ball handlers in man coverage, showed impressive court awareness when driving the lane, and showed emotion that was honestly absent from the rest of the team.

The Bad

It's hard to find anything just bad about this performance. Georgia didn't do one thing horribly, it just did a bunch of things really bad.

The Ugly

Same old Georgia basketball

The narrative is becoming repetitive, as Georgia is still making the same mistakes it has all season. Inexcusable turnovers, unnecessary fouls, leaving three-point shooters open, missing free throws. Georgia did all of that and then some.

In typical fashion, Georgia allowed itself to get overwhelmed, The lack of leadership reared its ugly head again. When those mistakes lead to runs for the opponents, there's no one to settle the team down. The mistakes compound until the opponent's lead is insurmountable.

Auburn exposed this leadership problem more than anyone else. The Tigers didn't play a perfect game. They committed more turnovers than Georgia, scored fewer points off the bench, allowed 17 offensive boards, and shot just 25 percent from beyond the arc.

But Auburn has leadership. Auburn doesn't let those mistakes compound, at least not now that Sharife Cooper is eligible.

You may also like

2021 NFL Draft Profile - Eric Stokes

All Eyes on Terrion Arnold

Instant Reaction: Where Tyrique Stevenson's Departure Leaves Georgia

Georgia Roster Update

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BuldogsSI.