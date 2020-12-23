The Good, The Bad and The Ugly From Georgia's Comeback Win Over Northeastern

Georgia rebounded from an awful first half to beat Northeastern 76-58. The Bulldogs improved to 7-0 and they start SEC play next Wednesday (Dec. 30).

Tuesday's game between Georgia basketball and Northeastern was a tale of two halves.

The Bulldogs were sloppy in the first half, constantly committing turnovers and not playing physical on defense. Northeastern benefited from Georgia's poor play to take a 45-32 lead into halftime.

The Bulldogs more than recovered in the second half, outscoring Northeastern 44-13 and finishing the game on a 40-8 run. Georgia won the game 76-58 to improve to 7-0. This is Georgia's first 7-0 record and first perfect non-conference record since the 1982-83 season.

The Good

Second (and third) chance points

Georgia's 14 offensive rebounds and the 18 points it scored off those boards were crucial to the Bulldogs coming back in the second half. Head coach Tom Crean obviously made crashing the boards a priority at halftime and his team responded.

The Bulldogs had several possessions where they grabbed two offensive rebounds. Georgia played with much more ferocity in the second half. The players simply didn't quit on possessions until they scored. Aided by those second- and third-chance points, the Bulldogs finished the game on a 40-8 run.

Overall, Georgia outrebounded Northeastern 41-30. It's not enough to create second chances; the Bulldogs also prevented the Huskies from creating their own second chances on the opposite end.

The Bad

First-half free throw shooting

Georgia trailed 45-32 at halftime, but that score could have been a lot closer if the Bulldogs didn't struggle at the free-throw line. Georgia made just six of its 10 free throws in the first half, a stat that only looked decent after Sahvir Wheeler drained a pair a minute before halftime.

It wasn't just missed free throws that hurt Georgia. The Bulldogs failed to capitalize after Northeastern committed its ninth foul and they spent over five minutes in the double-bonus and only drew two fouls.

The Ugly

Six turnovers in the first 5:11 of the game

Wheeler committed a turnover on Georgia's first possession, just 16 seconds into the game. That gaffe set an ugly tone for the Bulldogs. Six of Georgia's first 11 possessions ended with a turnover, and the Huskies made it pay with 10 points.

Northeastern led 15-3 with 14:27 left in the first half. Perhaps the Bulldogs weren't ready to play, or maybe the turnovers forced Georgia off its game. Regardless, the Bulldogs couldn't recover before halftime.

Lack of physicality in the first half

When Wheeler committed a foul four minutes into the second half, Georgia had committed just six fouls in the entire game. Wheeler had three and Toumani Camara had the other three. Those six fouls weren't a sign of clean play on Georgia's part; it was indicative of Georgia's lack of physicality.

That was most apparent in how the Bulldogs defended Northeastern point guard Tyson Walker. Despite Walker losing the handle on dribbles a few times, Georgia didn't increase the pressure on him to force more mistakes. Walker thrived against Georgia's defense, scoring 14 points and recording six assists in the first half.