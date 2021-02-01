The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Georgia's Victory Over Ole Miss

It wasn't pretty, but Georgia basketball won its 10th game of the season Saturday, defeating Ole Miss at home 71-61.

The Bulldogs struggled in many areas against the Rebels, particularly on the boards and in ball security. But they succeeded in other areas, which led to the double-digit victory. Here's the good, the bad and the ugly from Georgia's win.

The Good

Shooting, inside and outside

Georgia shot the ball really well Saturday, sinking 55.3-percent of its field goals and 50-percent of its three-pointers. Tye Fagan, who was a perfect 9-of-9 in the first game against Ole Miss, was 6-of-9 with one three-pointer Saturday. He finished with 13 points. Wheeler also finished with 13 points, though his day was far from perfect.

Georgia's shooting effort looks better compared to that of Ole Miss. The Rebels made just 35.9-percent of their shots and went a measly 15.4-percent from outside the arc. The Rebels' best two scorers, Jarkel Joiner and Devontae Shuler, were both 4-of-14 from the field. Shuler missed each of his four three-point attempts.

The Bad

Turnover margin

Georgia once again lost the turnover battle, giving the ball away 19 times. That's a total that would lead to defeat most nights. Toumani Camara was careless with the ball, losing possession four times on Saturday. P.J. Horne, Justin Kier and Andrew Garcia gave the ball away three times each.

However, this isn't in the ugly category because the Bulldogs managed to force 16 turnovers. Kier made up for his giveaways with four steals Saturday. Georgia also made the most of its turnovers, while making sure the Rebels squandered theirs. The Bulldogs scored 21 points off of turnovers while the Rebels only scored 17.

The Ugly

Rebounding

Georgia's efforts on the boards Saturday was embarrassing. Ole Miss outrebounded the Bulldogs 40-30. The Rebels grabbed a whopping 23 offensive rebounds. Five Ole Miss possessions featured multiple offensive boards. Based on those stats, Georgia should have gotten blown out.

Camara didn't have much help on the boards. He led the team with eight rebounds. Horne was the only other Bulldog with more than five rebounds.

However, Georgia responded to the offensive rebounds with good defense. The Rebels only scored 17 second-chance points. Of the five possessions with multiple offensive boards, the Rebels only scored on one of them.

The Rebels had one possession with four offensive rebounds. They failed to score that time, even missing two free throws. The possession ended in a turnover, leading to a layup by K.D. Johnson.