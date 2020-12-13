The Good, Bad and Ugly from Georgia's Come From Behind Win Over Samford

Georgia basketball won its ugliest game of the young season Saturday. The Bulldogs battled back from an early 13-point deficit to beat Samford 79-75. Georgia trailed for the first 38 minutes of the game and didn't take the lead until Jaxon Etter's layup with 1:17 left in the game.

Georgia improves to 5-0 for the first time since the 2001-02 season, but it clearly has a lot of work to improve on before conference play begins in two weeks. Here's the good, the bad and the ugly from Georgia's win:

The Good

Resiliency

Saturday's win shows why head coach Tom Crean loaded the 2020 recruiting class with graduate transfers. Justin Kier, P.J. Horne and Andrew Garcia all stepped up when Georgia needed them. The three combined for 39 points and Kier drained four three-pointers. He's now Georgia's only consistent long-range threat.

Kier had the standout performance when it mattered most. He finished the night with 18 points, but scored 12 in the second half. He sank three shots that cut the margin to within two points. Kier was also credited with an assist to Horne that cut the score to 49-46 with 11:42 left in regulation. Kier made a free throw with 1:58 on the clock to tie the game 71-71, and he grabbed a rebound with 13 seconds left after Georgia took a 75-73 lead.

Georgia's resilience against Samford is exemplified by junior guard Tye Fagan. He's the stalwart of Crean's program; a member of his first recruiting class. That makes him a leader and he played like a leader Saturday. Fagan ended his night with 15 points and seven boards.

Despite his 6-foot-3 frame, Fagan provided a spark in the post, grabbing three offensive boards in the second half and scoring on two of them. He also made three assists, the biggest one being the toss to Etter with 1:17 remaining to take a 73-71 lead.

The Bad

Nothing was really bad in this game. It was either good or ugly and good just happened to outweigh the ugly enough for Georgia to win.

The Ugly

First 13 minutes

Georgia started the game about as bad as it possibly could. The Bulldogs were not ready to play without Toumani Camara in the post on either side of the court. Samford dominated the first 13 minutes of the game, taking a 24-11 lead and outrebounding Georgia 21-10.

Many of the issues that led to the 13-point-deficit persisted throughout the game and were the reasons why Georgia didn't take the lead until there were two minutes left on the clock. Shot selection, 59.4 percent shooting at the foul line, turnovers and silly fouls all helped Samford keep its lead for 38 minutes.