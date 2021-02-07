The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Georgia's Win Over Vanderbilt

Georgia is rolling at the moment. The Bulldogs defeated Vanderbilt 73-70 to improve to 5-6 in the SEC with only seven games left.

For the first time in the Tom Crean era, Georgia basketball has a three-game winning streak in SEC play.

The Bulldogs defeated Vanderbilt 73-70 at home, surviving a late-game rally by the Commodores. Toumani Camara gave Georgia a 71-70 lead at the free-throw line, and blocked a shot moments later to keep Vanderbilt from regaining the lead. Justin Kier made two more free throws to seal the game.

With the victory, Georgia is one step closer to the NCAA Tournament and are now No. 7 in the SEC standings.

The Good

Making great use of its depth

Georgia proved to be a much deeper team than Vanderbilt. The Commodores only scored 18 points off the bench and struggled mightily whenever Dylan Disu was on the bench.

Georgia meanwhile scored 23 points off the bench. K.J. Johnson and Andrew Garcia played solid minutes off the bench as they typically do. The Bulldogs even received quality minutes from Tyron McMillan and Jaxon Etter. The latter was instrumental in containing Vanderbilt's leading scorer Scottie Pippen Jr. Speaking of Etter and Pippen...

Containing Scottie Pippen Jr.

Much like Tuesday, Georgia used a clingy defender off the bench to guard an opponent's star point guard. Pippen couldn't find open looks against Georgia's defense, especially when guarded by Etter. Pippen finished with 12 points and only made 3-of-12 field goals.

Running offense to near-perfection

"Right now, I think we are really, really locked in," said Wheeler after the game. Nowhere is that more apparent than on offense in a system built around him. Wheeler ran Georgia's offense to near-perfection, slashing Vanderbilt's interior defense.

The sophomore scored a team-high 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Each of his points came near the basket as he found open space to drive inside. When Vanderbilt did keep him from shooting, Wheeler delivered excellent passes to teammates down low and outside.

As a team, Georgia scored 40 points in the paint and 21 points from outside the arc. If not for turnovers (more on that later), Saturday may have been a perfect night for Georgia's offense.

The Bad

Georgia didn't do anything really bad Saturday. The Bulldogs won the game because they had superior depth; defended Vanderbilt's; lead scorer well; and established their identity on offense. However, there was one thing Georgia did horribly Saturday...

The Ugly

Turnovers, good lord the turnovers

With better ball security, Georgia would have blown out Vanderbilt. But the Bulldogs were careless with the ball, committing an embarrassing 21 turnovers. Georgia's giveaways included bad passes and sloppy dribbling. The turnovers led to 29 points for the Commodores.