Grading Georgia's 2020 Offense

The season is over and its time to properly grade the 2020 Georgia football team. The the offense pass or fail?

Despite all the criticism it received at times this year, Georgia's offense wasn't that bad. From the second half of the Alabama game to the end of the Florida game, the unit was paltry. Besides those two-and-a-half games, Georgia's offense was pretty decent.

The running game was a constant throughout the season, besides a slog against Mississippi State and Cincinnati's loaded boxes. Zamir White led the team with 711 yards while four other backs combined for 965 yards.

Stetson Bennett was a welcome surprise at the beginning of the year, ushering in great performances against Arkansas, Auburn, and Tennessee. Through those three games, he had 689 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Then the clock struck midnight on Bennett's cinderella story, causing Georgia's offense to crumble for a while. He threw six interceptions in the next three games. The Bulldogs just couldn't keep up with Alabama and Florida's stellar offenses. It didn't help that George Pickens missed the Florida game with an injury. Then Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint broke his leg while scoring a touchdown against the Gators.

Georgia's offensive fortunes turned when JT Daniels took over against Mississippi State. Watching the offense is fun again, Daniels is slinging the ball all over the field to multiple targets, explosive plays are on the rise and George Pickens is finally at his rightful place in the center of Georgia's passing game.

Final Grade: B-

Passing: B-

Rushing: A

Scoring: C+

Turnovers: B

Explosiveness: C

The great news for Georgia fans? The Bulldogs finished the regular season with three of their best offensive performances of the year with Daniwls at the helm and they return all of their meaningful weapons at the wide receiver position. It's yet to be determined just how much they lose elsewhere in terms of the running back position and along the offensive line with Zamir White, James Cook, and Jamaree Salyer having yet to make a decision.

