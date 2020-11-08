Grading Georgia's Disappointing Performance Against Florida

All of Georgia football's issues seemed to multiply Saturday against the Florida Gators.

Injuries, the starting quarterback job, lack of explosiveness on offense. Everything boiled over into one game and it was the worst timing for it to happen.

Don't let the score fool you. Florida soundly defeated Georgia 44-28 to claim first place in the SEC East standings. Here's how Georgia performed in all three phases of the game:

Offense: F

The game started with a lot of promise from Georgia's offense. Running back Zamir White had the easiest 75-yard touchdown run anyone might ever see on the first play from scrimmage. Freshman receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint followed with a wide-open touchdown catch to put Georgia ahead 14-0.

It was all downhill from there.

Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered a horrific injury on that touchdown, adding a third receiver to Georgia's injured list. Complete stagnation followed. The Bulldogs offense didn't score again until the middle of the third quarter and only gained 42 yards on the seven possessions book-ended by the touchdown drives. One of those possessions ended with an interception that resulted in Georgia benching quarterback Stetson Bennett.

D'Wan Mathis took over for Bennett and delivered an early spark, leading an 80-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 25-yard pass to wide receiver Kearis Jackson that cut the score to 41-28 at the end of the third quarter. Unfortunately, Mathis could not continue that success. Georgia gained only 19 yards the rest of the way and Mathis tossed two picks.

Defense: C+

Let's cut the defense a little bit of slack and grade them on a curve. Asking them to play at their typical elite level without safety Richard LeCounte and defensive tackle Jordan Davis was asking too much.

LeCounte's play reading and reaction is top notch, and Davis plays his "take on double-teams" role with unmatched pride. Add injuries to Julian Rochester and Major Burns, and the ejection of Lewis Cine, all on top of a stagnant offense, and what chance did the defense have?

Still, this is the grade of the defense's performance and the curve only raises the grade to a C-plus. The Bulldogs failed to stop Florida's running backs in the passing game and cornerback Tyson Campbell couldn't make clutch pass breakups in the end zone in one-on-one coverage. Cornerback Eric Stokes did score on an interception in the second quarter, but that was the only real positive of the first half.

The unit does deserve some praise for how it performed in the second half. Tight end Kyle Pitts' injury leveled the playing field and Georgia took advantage, holding Florida to just two field goals. One of those field-goal drives started deep in Georgia territory. The defense gave the offense a chance to make a comeback. What more could you ask at that point?

Special teams: C+

The good: Jackson had some good kick returns and the kickoff game didn't yield anything. The bad: Jake Camarda had his worst two punts of the season. His punt shortly before halftime gave Florida the ball on Georgia's 48-yard line. Florida scored a touchdown soon after to take a 38-21 halftime lead.

