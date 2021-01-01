Halftime Notebook - Georgia Down 14-10

It's halftime of the Peach Bowl. We open up the halftime notebook and find out what's working and what's not for Georgia as they take on Cincinnati.

As Georgia and Cincinnati head to halftime of the Chic-Fil-A Beach Bowl, we bring you the first half notes.

Halftime Ramblings from Brooks:

So, here's the deal, I scribble a bunch of notes, track and chart critical third downs, all that silly nerdy football stuff that I love. Sometimes, good thoughts come out of them, sometimes it's a hectic mess of jumbled notes I can't read. Let's find out what we have today:

Todd Monken is taking shots: JT Daniels has hit George Pickens on two deep balls and hit Arian Smith on a key play to set up Jack Podlesny's field goal.

Cincinnati has played with a lot of energy and effort, Monty Rice actually told me "This is Cincinnati's Superbowl," and he's exactly right.

Cincinnati is stacking the box on defense hoping to take away the run from Georgia and they've done a decent job of doing so.

The referees have seemed to be a major talking point of this football game so far. They've missed some brutal calls and most of them have seemingly gone against Georgia.

Desmond Ridder has played out of his mind so far in this football game, extending plays with his legs and driving the ball down the field after scrambling.

Cincy will get the ball to start the second half and Georgia needs a quick stop and an answer to balance the momentum of this football game.

Pregame Notes:

Georgia will be without OG Ben Cleveland, CB Eric Stokes, CB DJ Daniel, TE Tre' McKitty, and LB Monty Rice who have opted out of this game.

James Cook will not be available today. He is back home in Florida mourning the sudden loss of his father.

Ameer Speed is expected to make his first career start in replace of Eric Stokes and DJ Daniel.

Richard LeCounte is listed on the depth chart behind Christopher Smith.

Mark Webb is not in uniform today.

Travon Walker is expected to miss today's contest as well.

Tyrique Stevenson is expected to play a bit of traditional corner today. Stevenson has spent most of the year at STAR. Latavious Brini will be getting playing time there today with Webb out.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.