The Dawgs Daily staff empties the notebook on the first half of play from Georgia @ South Carolina.

Nazir Stackhouse and Zion Logue got the start in place of Jalen Carter, who then came on for third down.

Georgia's offensive line was getting a lot of push in the run game on their first offensive possession

Todd Monken utilized a reserve to Brock Bowers for a five-yard touchdown run, the first rushing touchdown for the tight end this season.

Kamari Lassiter got beat on the 41-yard pass to Jaheim Bell; the Georgia defense responds two plays later as Malaki Starks gets another interception.

South Carolina caught Georgia napping on fourth and six with a fake punt pass complete for a first down.

Bennett's deep ball looked pretty good on the flea flicker to Ladd McConkey. Despite it being incomplete, it drew a defensive pass interference.

Bennett missed on a fade to McConkey but later found Brock Bowers on the same route.

Georgia may not have many sacks to show for it, but they are constantly affecting Rattler in the pocket.

Georgia leads South Carolina 24-0 at halftime, and the Bulldogs' offense will get the ball first in the second half.

