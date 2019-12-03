Bulldog
History is on the Georgia Bulldogs Side in the SEC Championship

Matt Klug

Despite the Georgia Bulldogs being a considerable underdog in Saturday's SEC Championship game against LSU, history is on the Dawgs' side. 

Here's why:  

There’s no question that Georgia fans are counting on the historic Georgia defense to stop the explosive offense of Heisman candidate Joe Burrow and his fellow LSU Tigers. It will be a huge task for the Bulldogs, but let’s take a look at how top-ranked defenses have fared in the SEC Championship.

The SEC has been known for years for its defense and physicality. Most of that conversation in the College Football world revolved around Alabama's defenses led by Nick Saban, defenses that Kirby Smart helped build during his time in Tuscaloosa. 

LSU rising to the top this season thanks to their offense is a bit of an outlier in the usually defensive-minded Southeastern Conference. So how does this relate to Saturday’s game?

Since 2000, the team with the higher-ranked defense has won 14 out of 19 SEC Championships. That’s 73.6% of the time. Going into Saturday, Georgia’s defense ranks 2nd in the country behind only Clemson, and 1st in the SEC. LSU’s defense? 32nd in the country, 8th in the SEC.

Since 2000, the SEC’s top-ranked defense has played in the SEC Championship 8 times… they've never lost. Those teams are 8-0 in Atlanta.

This idea of "Defense wins Championships" was reiterated by former Alabama player and current member of the Washington Redskins, Shaun Dion Hamilton who predicted Georgia would not only go on to beat LSU but win the National Title as well. 

If history is on Georgia’s side, expect the defense to carry them to a major upset on Saturday.

