Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Charleston Southern vs Georgia

    The Dawgs are heavy favorites as the No. 1 team in the country taking on a (4-5) Charleston Southern team from the FCS. Here's how to watch.
    Author:

    Georgia plays host to Charleston Southern on Saturday afternoon at Noon inside of Sanford Stadium. It's Senior Day for the Dawgs, meaning it's the final regular-season game at home for Georgia in this 2021 season. 

    The Dawgs are heavy favorites as the No. 1 team in the country taking on a (4-5) Charleston Southern team from the FCS. 

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN+
    • Stadium: Sanford Stadium

    How to watch: 

    The game will be streamed on ESPN+ which is available on all devices. The game will be made available to those whose TV package currently includes the SEC Network. Just enter your credentials into ESPN+ and you should be good to stream. 

    Listen: 

    Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, and D.J. Shockley will have the Georgia Bulldog Sports network call on 106.1 FM and 960 AM in Athens, 750 AM and 95.5 FM in Atlanta, 580 AM and 95.1 FM in Augusta, 1400 AM and 104.3 FM in Savannah or online at georgiadogs.com. 

    Betting Line: 

    Read More

    There's currently no betting line for the contest, though there likely will come out Saturday morning. Georgia is expected to open as a 50+ point favorite. 

    You May Also Like:

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    211106_AJW_FB_MIZZOU_2089-L
    News

    How to Watch Charleston Southern vs Georgia

    24 seconds ago
    211106_AJW_FB_MIZZOU_1854-L
    News

    WATCH: Jordan Davis Addresses His Fellow Seniors

    1 hour ago
    02879B00-A618-47B4-BC7D-F217211D6100
    News

    Smart Projects Potentially 16 Seniors to Return for 2022

    13 hours ago
    25CD6F2A-7CA0-433E-9CAA-0A11D3DE9451
    News

    Davis and Wyatt Are In the Midst of a "Sony Michel, Nick Chubb" Year

    23 hours ago
    76F61A4D-1DDD-4F31-99F7-70C285D83326
    News

    Where Georgia Stands With Top Remaining Targets in 2022

    Nov 18, 2021
    211113_AJW_FB_TN_0996-L
    News

    Jordan Davis Named Semifinalist For Bronko Nagurski Award

    Nov 18, 2021
    20DF6A13-ECB9-4A0D-831F-DE3E7F062B4A
    Recruiting

    JUST IN: Andre Greene Jr. Makes College Decision

    Nov 17, 2021
    211016_AJW_FB_UK_1802-L
    News

    JUST IN: Anderson Granted Bond, Second Accuser Comes Forward

    Nov 17, 2021