How to Watch Charleston Southern vs Georgia

Georgia plays host to Charleston Southern on Saturday afternoon at Noon inside of Sanford Stadium. It's Senior Day for the Dawgs, meaning it's the final regular-season game at home for Georgia in this 2021 season.

The Dawgs are heavy favorites as the No. 1 team in the country taking on a (4-5) Charleston Southern team from the FCS.

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Stadium: Sanford Stadium

How to watch:

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ which is available on all devices. The game will be made available to those whose TV package currently includes the SEC Network. Just enter your credentials into ESPN+ and you should be good to stream.

Listen:

Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, and D.J. Shockley will have the Georgia Bulldog Sports network call on 106.1 FM and 960 AM in Athens, 750 AM and 95.5 FM in Atlanta, 580 AM and 95.1 FM in Augusta, 1400 AM and 104.3 FM in Savannah or online at georgiadogs.com.

Betting Line:

There's currently no betting line for the contest, though there likely will come out Saturday morning. Georgia is expected to open as a 50+ point favorite.

