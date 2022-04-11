Skip to main content

How to Watch G-Day

It is finally the week that Georgia fans have been waiting for since the Bulldogs last took the field in the National Championship game against Alabama, G-Day is here.

Here's how to watch: 

How to Watch G-Day Scrimmage

How to Listen 

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call. 

Injury Report

  • WR, Arian Smith (leg)
  • TE, Brock Bowers (Shoulder)
  • TE, Darnell Washington (Lower Leg)
  • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot)
  • OL, Jacob Hood (Ankle)
  • OL, Griffin Scroggs (Shoulder)
  • LB, Rian Davis (Quad)
  • LB, Smael Mondon (Shoulder)
  • LB, CJ Madden (Labrum)
  • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee)
  • OL, Chad Lindberg (Lower Body)
  • TE, Ryland Goede (Lower Body)
  • LB, Trezman Marshall (Knee)
  • LB, CJ Washington (Kneck) 
Just as in years past, the expectations from a spectator's perspective is that the Bulldogs will keep things pretty simple, a "vanilla" gameplan, as they focus on getting youth a run, which means that instead of throwing out the entire playbook of passing concepts, Georgia will likely keep things rather simplistic and lean on the run game more.

