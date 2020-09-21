How to Watch Georgia @ Arkansas

After a long wait, Georgia Football has finally arrived. Back in July, it was announced that the SEC would be playing a conference only schedule which canceled the Dawgs original season opener against the Virginia Cavaliers in the 2020 Chick-fil-a Kickoff Game.

After the announcement, it took a little over two weeks for the SEC to put together a schedule that added two cross-divisional games for a total of four and kept the six divisional games for a grand total of ten. Many fans were worried as the Dawgs original SEC opener was a road-trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Fortunately, that schedule was entirely reworked and Georgia opens up against Arkansas instead as a current 22-point favorite.

The game will be on aired SEC Network at 4 PM EST. DJ Shockley will be handling the color commentary during the broadcast with Dave Neal doing the play by play, along with Tera Talmadge taking care of the sideline reporting for the SEC Network. This is the first time that DJ Shockley has called a game for his alma mater.

This will be an eye-opening game for the Dawgs, as an opportunity for both the fans and the coaches to see what this new offense looks like against an SEC opponent. As our very own Brooks Austin explained, D'wan Mathis should be your Week 1 starter at QB. Not to discredit the program in Fayetteville, but this game should be a great test run for Monken's new offense and an opportunity for Mathis, Zamir White, and a few other new pieces to this offense to get a start under their belts before facing Auburn at home in Week 2.

