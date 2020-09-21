SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

How to Watch Georgia @ Arkansas

Chris Allen

After a long wait, Georgia Football has finally arrived. Back in July, it was announced that the SEC would be playing a conference only schedule which canceled the Dawgs original season opener against the Virginia Cavaliers in the 2020 Chick-fil-a Kickoff Game. 

After the announcement, it took a little over two weeks for the SEC to put together a schedule that added two cross-divisional games for a total of four and kept the six divisional games for a grand total of ten. Many fans were worried as the Dawgs original SEC opener was a road-trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Fortunately, that schedule was entirely reworked and Georgia opens up against Arkansas instead as a current 22-point favorite.

The game will be on aired SEC Network at 4 PM EST. DJ Shockley will be handling the color commentary during the broadcast with Dave Neal doing the play by play, along with Tera Talmadge taking care of the sideline reporting for the SEC Network. This is the first time that DJ Shockley has called a game for his alma mater. 

 This will be an eye-opening game for the Dawgs, as an opportunity for both the fans and the coaches to see what this new offense looks like against an SEC opponent. As our very own Brooks Austin explained, D'wan Mathis should be your Week 1 starter at QB. Not to discredit the program in Fayetteville, but this game should be a great test run for Monken's new offense and an opportunity for Mathis, Zamir White, and a few other new pieces to this offense to get a start under their belts before facing Auburn at home in Week 2. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The No. 1 Reason D'Wan Mathis Should be the Starter

D'Wan Mathis and JT Daniels are in the midst of a heated QB battle in Athens, but there's one primary reason why it's Mathis that should be the starter.

Brooks Austin

by

brent.wilson

Top 2022 WR, Luther Burden Names Final Five

One of the nation's best receivers in the class of 2022 has named his final five in his recruitment and has included Georgia.

Brooks Austin

Georgia vs. Arkansas series history

The 2020 Georgia football season kicks off this Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks from the SEC West.

Kyle Funderburk

WATCH: LeCounte, Pickens, and Smart Mic'D At Practice

A couple of Bulldogs were mic'ed up for a "behind the scenes" look via SEC Inside.

Brent Wilson

by

Brooks Austin

Kirby Smart Reveals Insande Statistic On Jordan Davis

Georgia has been known to have some players with serious speed, now they have a player who has absurd speed, Jordan Davis, who hit 18 mph at 330 pounds.

Jonathan Williams

by

Brooks Austin

WATCH: Georgia Unveils New Uniforms for 2020

The University of Georgia has unveiled new jerseys they will wear heading into the 2020 football season. A new white on red combination and an new black jersey.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

George Pickens Sees Himself in Jermaine Burton

Georgia wideout George Pickens spoke with the media Friday afternoon after practice and had high praise for Monken as well as Jermaine Burton.

Chris Allen

by

Brooks Austin

Red britches an overdue addition to Georgia uniforms

Georgia football unveiled two new uniforms for the 2020 season on Thursday. One of the uniforms is a 1980 throwback featuring the red britches.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Lovasea Carroll Talks UGA Offense, Schools Still After Him

Following IMG Academy's game on Thursday night, Lovasea Carroll detailed exactly how Georgia will be using him when the running back arrives.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Sorey, "I'm not even going to lie, that was one of the best visits I've been on"

As Xavian Sorey works back from a foot injury ahead of his senior season debut, even more questions loom on his recruitment.

Brooks Austin