How to Watch Georgia vs Mississippi State

The No.1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will look to remain undefeated against SEC West opponent Mississippi State this Saturday. Here is how to watch the game.

The No.1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are coming off of their biggest game this season against the formerly No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and will look to keep the momentum rolling against the Bulldogs of Mississippi State. This will be the first time a Kirby Smart-led Georgia team plays in Starkville, Mississippi.

Georgia currently sits as a 16-point favorite and is only one win away from clinching the SEC East and punching their ticket to Atlanta for the 5th time in 6 years. Mississippi State currently holds a modest 6-3 record with an impressive 5-0 record at home, in which they have won those games by an average margin of 20.8 points. 

This will be just the 26th matchup between the two teams in a series that Georgia leads 19-6. Kirby Smart will look to increase his record against Mississippi State as Georgia's head to 3-0, while also extending the current series streak to 4-0. 

How to Watch Georgia vs Mississippi State

  • Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 12th, 2022
  • Game time: 7:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Location: Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi State)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE
  •  Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (Color), and Molly McGrath (sideline) will all be on the call.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

