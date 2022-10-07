Skip to main content

How to Watch: Georgia vs Auburn

Here is how to watch the No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in their rivalry matchup versus the Auburn Tigers at 3:30 PM on Saturday.

Georgia enters their third SEC conference game of the season as a massive favorite over the Auburn Tigers. The Bulldogs remain undefeated in conference play this season after first dismantling the South Carolina Gamecocks on the road and then squeaking by with a victory against the Missouri Tigers. Now, Georgia comes into the Deep South's Oldest rivalry as a 29.5-point favorite over the Tigers, according to SISportBook

Georgia currently holds a five-game win streak in the series and has not lost to the Tigers at home since 2005. It's a rivalry that is littered with history and with Georgia in need of gaining some wind back into their sails after struggling with Missouri, there is no better way to do it than against your own fans in one of your biggest rivalries. Tom McCarthy and Rick Neuheisel will be on the call along with Sherree Burruss for the 127th game in the series. 

How to Watch Georgia vs Auburn

  • Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 8th, 2022
  • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Location: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia) 
