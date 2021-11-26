How to Watch Georgia vs Tech, What You Need to Know

Saturday's matchup between Georgia and Georgia Tech is set to kick off at noon. We've got everything you need to know about the matchup, including how to watch.

How to Watch Georgia vs Georgia Tech

Game Day: Saturday, November 27th, 2021

Saturday, November 27th, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Bobby-Dodd Stadium

Georgia Players to Watch

Stetson Bennett leads Georgia with 1730 passing yards (173.0 ypg) on 105-of-163 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He also adds 233 rushing yards (23.3 ypg) on 35 carries.

Zamir White has carried the ball 122 times for a team-high 657 yards (59.7 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.

Brock Bowers' team-leading 552 receiving yards (55.2 yards per game) have come on 34 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Ladd McConkey has collected 376 receiving yards (34.18 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes this year.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Jeff Sims leads Georgia Tech with 1466 passing yards in seven games, an average of 209.42 per contest. He's added 12 TDs to 7 interceptions.

Jhamyr Gibbs leads the nation with 163.82 all-purpose yards per game, he's amassed 1,802 yards from scrimmage this season.

Malachi Carter is the team's leading receiver with 489 yards on 37 receptions.

