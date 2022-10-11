Georgia earned their No. 1 ranking back after week six and now they are getting ready for their conference matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Bulldogs have dominated this series for a long time and currently hold an overall record of 59-20-2 in the series.

The Dawgs are coming off a game in which they dominated Auburn and were able to pick up some momentum after a couple of shaky weeks. The Commodores will be Georgia's last game before they head into their bye week and begin to prepare for their highly anticipated matchup against the Florida Gators.

This will be Vanderbilt's first time playing in Athens since 2018 as the Commodores forfeited the matchup in 2020 claiming they could not field a healthy team. Here is how you can watch the undefeated Bulldogs take on Vanderbilt in week seven:

How to Watch Georgia vs Vanderbilt

Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 15th, 2022

Game time: 3:30 pm ET

TV: SEC Network

Location: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)

Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The SEC Network on-air crew will be Taylor Zarzour on play by play, Matt Stinchcomb on color, and Alyssa Lang on the sideline.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

