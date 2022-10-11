Skip to main content

How to Watch: Georgia vs Vanderbilt

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to face off against conference opponent Vanderbilt in week seven. Here is how to watch the game.

Georgia earned their No. 1 ranking back after week six and now they are getting ready for their conference matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Bulldogs have dominated this series for a long time and currently hold an overall record of 59-20-2 in the series. 

The Dawgs are coming off a game in which they dominated Auburn and were able to pick up some momentum after a couple of shaky weeks. The Commodores will be Georgia's last game before they head into their bye week and begin to prepare for their highly anticipated matchup against the Florida Gators. 

This will be Vanderbilt's first time playing in Athens since 2018 as the Commodores forfeited the matchup in 2020 claiming they could not field a healthy team. Here is how you can watch the undefeated Bulldogs take on Vanderbilt in week seven: 

How to Watch Georgia vs Vanderbilt 

  • Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 15th, 2022
  • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Location: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The SEC Network on-air crew will be Taylor Zarzour on play by play, Matt Stinchcomb on color, and Alyssa Lang on the sideline. 

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

USATSI_19166021
News

Stats Pointing to Jordan Davis Being DROY Candidate

By Brooks Austin
210925_AJW_FB_VANDY_1163
Football

Georgia vs Vanderbilt Matchup History

By Jonathan Williams
USATSI_17016539
News

What UGA Will Learn About Future Opponents - Bama vs Tenn

By Brooks Austin
Screenshot 10-10-2022 22.43.38
Recruiting

Social Media Reacts to UGAs Newest 2024 Commitment

By Connor Jackson
668DD7FE-FDB0-4154-8F7E-B3E4B1DB8B6C
News

BREAKING: Roderick Robinson Flips to Georgia Following Visit

By Brooks Austin
2277B2E9-5F9F-4597-A1C1-6EA32CC7E0A6
Recruiting

BREAKING: Georgia Lands ELITE In State ATH

By Brooks Austin
i-24Z4cvG-X3
News

Kirby Smart Updates Stetson Bennett and Potential Injury

By Brooks Austin
210925_AJW_FB_VANDY_0516-L
News

Kirby Smart Updates Jalen Carter

By Brooks Austin