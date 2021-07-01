Important Commits Coming in July?

Recruits have now visited schools for the better part of the last month and many will commit in the month of July.

Recruits have spent the majority of June traveling around the country to various college campuses. After not being able to see college coaching staffs in person for over a calendar year many players have finally narrowed down their decisions and will commit in the month of July.

The Georgia Bulldogs have had priority recruits on campus every day for the past month. The staff reportedly did an excellent job, and fans should be expecting to see some new Bulldog commits soon.

Here are the important commitment dates in July for the Bulldogs.

Kojo Antwi, WR - July 5

Antwi was considered a Texas A&M lean for months. That changed in July, as he was blown away by his visits to Georgia and Ohio State.

He spent the final weekend in June at USC for his final official visit prior to his commitment announcement on the 5th.

Antwi is an unfinished product but has tremendous upside. He stands 6-1 and is electric after the catch. Antwi can make defenders miss or power through them using his 190 lbs. frame.

Malachi Nelson, QB - July 18

Nelson will be the first quarterback domino to fall in the 2023 class.

He hails from Los Alamitos, California. Nelson is the modern college quarterback, equipped with a smooth arm and a calm West Coast swagger.

The Bulldogs have been active in Nelson’s recruitment but are prioritizing quarterbacks Arch Manning and Marcel Reed.

The college ranks are excited about this 2023 quarterback class. There are a number of difference makers at the position, and the board will start to take shape on July 18.

Branson Robinson, RB - July 22

Robinson would be the second running back commit for the Dawgs in 2022, alongside Jordan James. Robinson attends Germantown High School in Mississippi. He is built like a bowling ball at 5-10 and 220 lbs.

While he can run through opposing defenders, Robinson separates himself when he finds open field. He is very slippery and often makes the first defender miss.

It appears that this decision will come down to Georgia and Alabama. Robinson has spoken very highly of running backs coach Dell McGee and this a recruitment that Georgia should expect to win.

Walter Nolen, DT - TBD

Nolen has not set a commitment date but announced on Twitter that his recruitment is shut down and that he will be making a decision soon.

Nolen has been on campus twice during the summer and has taken his official visit. At the moment, it appears that the contenders are Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.

He will play from day one wherever he goes. Nolen is a plus run defender and has some pass-rush ability. Except to see him come off the board in July.

Tyler Booker, OL - TBD

The IMG Academy product is a high priority in the 2022 recruiting class considering he's one of the very few offensive linemen in this cycle that could become an immediate impact as a freshman in college. He's down to programs like Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, and Oregon and is expected to make his commitment known at some point this summer.

Georgia is heavily involved in this recruitment and is considered one of the top contenders here.

Jake Pope, ATH - TBD

Pope is one of the more dynamic athletes in the 2022 recruiting class. At 6'1, 185 pounds, Pope is a bonafide 4.4 athlete and is being recruited to play safety at the University of Georgia. He doesn't have a commitment date set just yet, but he's expected to pop within the next few weeks. Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, and North Carolina are heavily involved in this recruitment.

Travis Shaw, DT - TBD

According to sources around the program, Shaw is the No. 1 interior defensive lineman for the Bulldogs. They view him as their Jordan Davis replacement.

Shaw is a longtime friend with Georgia linebacker commit Jalon Walker. The two have visited Georgia together during the offseason.

Shaw recently released his top four schools. The list included Georgia, Clemson, North Carolina, and North Carolina A&T.