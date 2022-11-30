Skip to main content

Injury Update on Jayden Daniels Ahead of Georgia Matchup

An injury update on LSU's quarterback Jayden Daniels ahead of his team's matchup with Georgia.

Last weekend, LSU's quarterback Jayden Daniels briefly exited the game against Texas A&M with what seemed to be a foot injury that he was dealing with. During Brian Kelly's press conference earlier in the week he said that Daniels was walking around in a boot on Sunday but was not dealing with a high ankle sprain. 

Kelly also said that Daniels' injury exam looked good and the team was optimistic about being able to practice throughout the week. It is still unknown where Daniels is currently with his injury just a few days out from the SEC Championship. 

It hasn't been the easiest of seasons for Daniels under center at LSU. The Tigers' offensive line has allowed 41 sacks this season, averaging nearly four sacks per game, placing them 122nd amongst all FBS schools. That's a lot of hits for a quarterback to endure over 12 weeks of football. 

Daniels has thrown for 2,566 yards this season for the Tigers, rushed for 824 yards, and scored a total of 26 touchdowns. He has provided a lot of offensive production for LSU this season and not having him on Saturday would be a huge loss for the Tigers. 

The current backup quarterback for LSU is redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier. He has appeared in five games this season, thrown for 333 yards and a touchdown. 

Daniels has provided a lot of versatility on offense this season. The plays he has made this season with both his arm and legs have been impressive but the bigger surprise has been how well he has protected the football this season. He has thrown just two interceptions this season despite having thrown 10 just a season ago at Arizona State. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While it is expected that Daniels will play on Saturday against the Bulldogs, his foot injury is still something to watch on Saturday, especially with how often Daniels has been sacked this season. LSU is already considered a major underdog in this one and Daniels dealing with an injury certainly doesn't help the cause. 

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

20221126_AJW_FB_GT_1740-X4
Football

Bold Predictions: Georgia vs LSU

By Christian Goeckel
86AFB995-9A91-4C59-A467-1C1B1579C748
Recruiting

Who Could Be Next to Commit to Georgia? Signing Day Nearing

By Connor Jackson
A775CBFC-CFAE-4CB1-9BB1-FE368D9F950C
News

WATCH: Dolphins Head Coach Trolls Tua and Bama with UGA comment

By Jonathan Williams
USATSI_17289806
News

CFP Rankings: Ohio State, Tennessee, and Alabama Find Out Their Potential Fate

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19508668
News

Kenny McIntosh Joining Georgia Statistical Royalty

By Joseph Griffin
USATSI_19475474
News

WATCH: Najee Harris Calls UGA's Title a "Weak A** Natty"

By Christian Kirby II
USATSI_19522403
News

Which Version Of Jayden Daniels Will Georgia Get on Saturday?

By Christian Kirby II
brian kelly
News

What Brian Kelly had to say About LSU's SEC Championship Matchup With Georgia

By Christian Goeckel