Is Georgia Landing Another Top Prospect?

Could Georgia Football be adding another top prospect to an already loaded recruiting class?

Two current Georgia commits to the 2022 recruiting class, a class ranked No. 1 in the nation at this point in the recruiting cycle is potentially picking up more steam as some hints are being dropped about another addition to an already talent-filled class.

The most recent pickup for the Bulldogs 2022 class, Julian Humphrey, dropped a not-so-subtle hint Monday evening as he took to Twitter to talk about his potentially hidden skills as a recruiter, calling himself the "lowkey best recruiter," telling fans to wait to see what is coming.

Humphrey just joined the recruiting class for Georgia a week ago following a month's long mission by Georgia to flip the former Florida commit. 247Sports rates the cornerback out of Texas a four-star in the 2022 class and is set to join a class alongside fellow cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew, one of the very first recruits to join Georgia's 2022 class.

Another recent flip to Georgia's class this time was a former Florida State pledge Aliou Bah joined in on some social media recruiting and hinting as he tweeted at former Florida commit and the number two linebacker in the class SIAA-99 Shemar James.

James would be a welcomed addition to the class alongside Jalon Walker (four-star) and CJ Washington (four-star). In addition, James would help restock an inside linebacker room that will potentially see three departures this offseason for the NFL as Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Channing Tindall are all draft-eligible.

SI All-American evaluated what James could bring to any school of his choosing after seeing James play.

"James is one of the best football players in the country. That’s not meant to be generally or in regards to his national ranking. What it means is that James is an elite football player, the kind of rare athlete that could thrive on both sides of the ball and at multiple positions. Where his upside is highest is at linebacker, where he has the tools to be an elite defender at the next level. James is an explosive athlete that can drive downhill just as well as he can open up and run sideline-to-sideline. James shows the box power to dominate the run, the speed to attack the perimeter run and outside screen game and his man coverage skills look more like a safety than a linebacker."

There's also speculation that Julian Humphrey and Texas wide receiver Evan Stewart are close friends as well which could be what Humphrey is referring to.

Georgia's already loaded 2022 recruiting class could see even more additions in the coming months as Early National Signing Day is just a month away.

