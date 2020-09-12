Isaiah Wilson Arrested for DUI

It feels like we just reported on Isaiah Wilson’s troubled start in Tennessee, and that’s because we did just that. Earlier today ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wilson, who just last week was placed on the COVID/IR list following his previous incident, blew a .107 Friday night, with a .08 BAC being the legal limit.

The Titans released this official statement:

“We are aware of the situation. This is not conduct that is indicative of the character of our football team and we are working through details on how to proceed.”

Wilson posted bond early Saturday morning, his whereabouts unknown at the time. The Tennessee Titans' first game is Monday night against the Denver Broncos and it is unlikely that he will make the trip.

These incidents aside, it was very likely he’d be named a starter for this Week 1 matchup against the Broncos as the 29th overall pick had been performing exceptionally in camp. We will keep you updated with the team’s decision as the situation unfolds.

This comes just weeks after Wilson violated the NFL COVID restrictions by attending a college party and reportedly attempted to avoid detection by jumping from a second story balcony.

He’s been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, not once, but twice already this season and now this issue. To say it’s been a rough start to a professional career would be an understatement.

