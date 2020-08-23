Isaiah Wilson Caught At College Party During NFL Training Camp with Titans

As we near the 2020 NFL season, camps have begun. Two former UGA linemen are making waves as rookies, they just happen to be doing so in slightly different ways.

As you know, we reported earlier this week that Solomon Kindley was lighting it up in camp for the Dolphins and has a good chance to be a starter Week 1. Unfortunately, there’s a slightly different story out of Tennessee.

Isaiah Wilson was spotted at an off-campus party at Tennessee State the other night, breaking Tennessee’s no-visitor policy and NFL’s restriction on attending gatherings with 15 or more people. When the police arrived at the scene, Wilson was reportedly seen attempting to jump from a second-story balcony to avoid being seen but fortunately was unsuccessful.

Head Coach Mike Vrabel commented on Wilson’s behavior saying “We’re aware of the situation at TSU during a no-visitors policy and continue to stress the importance of good decision making as we go outside the facility.”

Thankfully, Isaiah is uninjured and back at camps. Hopefully, he can get back on track and have a great rookie year for the Titans. Hopefully, he’s learned his lesson, but at the end of the day, he’s a 20-year-old being a 20-year-old.

Obviously not a great start to an otherwise promising young career for Wilson. Wilson was the 31st overall selection in the NFL Draft after two seasons as the starter at right tackle for the Georgia Bulldogs. Wilson started in 24 games for Georgia and was 2nd team All-SEC before entering the draft.

The NFL has gone through extensive measures, like the remainder of the college football participants, to ensure they are mitigating the potential spread of COVID-19 on their rosters, and have done so to relative success. As of Sunday, only five members of NFL Rosters are on the NFL COVID/IR list.

