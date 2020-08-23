SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeRecruitingNewsPodcastsThe Dawg Walk+
Search

Isaiah Wilson Caught At College Party During NFL Training Camp with Titans

Chris Allen

As we near the 2020 NFL season, camps have begun. Two former UGA linemen are making waves as rookies, they just happen to be doing so in slightly different ways. 

As you know, we reported earlier this week that Solomon Kindley was lighting it up in camp for the Dolphins and has a good chance to be a starter Week 1. Unfortunately, there’s a slightly different story out of Tennessee. 

Isaiah Wilson was spotted at an off-campus party at Tennessee State the other night, breaking Tennessee’s no-visitor policy and NFL’s restriction on attending gatherings with 15 or more people. When the police arrived at the scene, Wilson was reportedly seen attempting to jump from a second-story balcony to avoid being seen but fortunately was unsuccessful. 

Head Coach Mike Vrabel commented on Wilson’s behavior saying “We’re aware of the situation at TSU during a no-visitors policy and continue to stress the importance of good decision making as we go outside the facility.” 

Thankfully, Isaiah is uninjured and back at camps. Hopefully, he can get back on track and have a great rookie year for the Titans. Hopefully, he’s learned his lesson, but at the end of the day, he’s a 20-year-old being a 20-year-old. 

Obviously not a great start to an otherwise promising young career for Wilson. Wilson was the 31st overall selection in the NFL Draft after two seasons as the starter at right tackle for the Georgia Bulldogs. Wilson started in 24 games for Georgia and was 2nd team All-SEC before entering the draft. 

The NFL has gone through extensive measures, like the remainder of the college football participants, to ensure they are mitigating the potential spread of COVID-19 on their rosters, and have done so to relative success. As of Sunday, only five members of NFL Rosters are on the NFL COVID/IR list. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Georgia land a potential all-time class in 2021?

Today, we talk about the potential for the Bulldogs to land multiple blue-chip prospects in the 2021 cycle.

Brent Wilson

by

Jonathan Williams

Georgia Fall Camp - Week 1 Review

Week 1 of Georgia Football camp is in the books. Today, we take a look at what we've learned and what we look forward to seeing in the coming weeks.

Brooks Austin

Todd Hartley’s Next Major Target

Darnell Washington, Brock Bowers, and Tre McKitty. Todd Hartley is on a roll on the trail. Today we look at the next major target.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

BREAKING: MJ Daniels Names Final Four

4-Star cornerback from Lucedale, Mississippi, MJ Daniels has narrowed his recruitment to four. Georgia football makes the cut.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Freshman Defenders Turning Heads Already

The 2020 Georgia class took home a universal recruiting title in 2020, and several members of the signing class are already turning heads on the defensive side.

Brooks Austin

Jamie Newman joins 10 other Bulldogs on Senior Bowl Top 250 list

The Reese's Senior Bowl Top 250 list initially included 10 Georgia football players. That number is now 11 as Jamie Newman is included in a recent update.

Kyle Funderburk

Amarius Mims Talks Through Final Five

Amarius Mims is one of the biggest targets remaining for Georgia in the 2021 recruiting cycle. He sat down with SI to talk about his final Five.

Brooks Austin

Dan Lanning, "We have a bunch of dogs"

Georgia's defensive coordinator, Dan Lanning spoke to the media Friday and opened up about the 2020 defense that is expected to have a big season.

Brooks Austin

SEC Adding To Testing Protocols

Player safety is something cannot be taken lightly. Attempting to play in a pandemic is difficult, but today the SEC is ramping up testing protocols for player safety.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Classifying opponents on the schedule

Georgia football recently received its 2020 schedule. The slate includes a tough stretch in the first six games, and some potential pitfalls in the final four.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin