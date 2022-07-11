The recruiting hot streak continues for Georgia as they land their first commitment to the 2025 recruiting class.

Since the turn of the month, the University of Georgia's football program has been on a hot streak on the recruiting trail. Eleven days into the month, the Bulldogs have landed four commits split evenly between the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes.

Kirby Smart and Georgia have now landed their fifth verbal pledge of the month, this time 2025 running Jabree Wallace-Coleman. Yes, you read that right; Georgia is kicking off its recruiting early, making Wallace-Coleman, a running back out of Philadelphia, Pennslyvania, the first commit of the 2025 class.

At 6-foot and 205 pounds, according to his player profile on 247Sports, the rising sophomore in high school is attending Imhotep Institute, the same school attended by current Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith.

According to Wallace-Coleman's Twitter, he visited and worked out in Athens in front of the coaching staff on June 14. After the visit, Coleman posted pictures on social media of him in full uniform along with pictures with head coach Kirby Smart and running backs coach Dell McGee.

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

CJ Allen, LB

AJ Harris, DB

Justyn Rhett, DB

Peyton Woodring, PK

Daniel Harris, DB

Raylen Wilson, LB

Ny Carr, WR

Landen Thomas, TE

Jabree Wallace Coleman, RB

