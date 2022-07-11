Skip to main content

Jabree Wallace-Coleman Makes his College Decision

The recruiting hot streak continues for Georgia as they land their first commitment to the 2025 recruiting class.

Since the turn of the month, the University of Georgia's football program has been on a hot streak on the recruiting trail. Eleven days into the month, the Bulldogs have landed four commits split evenly between the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes. 

Kirby Smart and Georgia have now landed their fifth verbal pledge of the month, this time 2025 running Jabree Wallace-Coleman. Yes, you read that right; Georgia is kicking off its recruiting early, making Wallace-Coleman, a running back out of Philadelphia, Pennslyvania, the first commit of the 2025 class. 

At 6-foot and 205 pounds, according to his player profile on 247Sports, the rising sophomore in high school is attending Imhotep Institute, the same school attended by current Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith. 

According to Wallace-Coleman's Twitter, he visited and worked out in Athens in front of the coaching staff on June 14. After the visit, Coleman posted pictures on social media of him in full uniform along with pictures with head coach Kirby Smart and running backs coach Dell McGee.

Georgia Football 2023 Commits 

  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • Bo Hughley, OL
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Gabriel Harris, OLB
  • Joshua Miller, OL
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Peyton Woodring, PK
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Raylen Wilson, LB

Georgia Football 2024 Commits 

  • Ny Carr, WR
  • Landen Thomas, TE 
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Georgia Football 2025 Commits 

  • Jabree Wallace Coleman, RB

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

USATSI_17491203
News

WATCH: Kenny McIntosh Wants to Go Back-2-Back on the NASCAR Track

By Harrison Reno18 minutes ago
210814_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0174-X4
News

Glenn Schumann's Brilliance No Longer A Secret

By Evan Crowell2 hours ago
USATSI_18099453
News

LOOK: Kirby Smart Praises UGA's NIL Collective and CEO

By Brooks Austin4 hours ago
211113_AJW_FB_TN_1277-X4
News

Why CFB Expert Picks Tennessee As Georgia's Biggest Threat in 2022

By Harrison Reno5 hours ago
4595E7C1-F278-4596-A504-1AA3149B55D6
News

Georgia Players Venturing into Media Space?

By Evan Crowell9 hours ago
4F2687F7-1D69-4476-BAB5-8C58AB98C42E
News

Who's the Next Georgia Commit Following Raylen Wilson?

By Harrison Reno11 hours ago
180CE299-84B1-4FDE-A4F7-9EC308CBB3E3
News

REACTION: What Raylen Wilson Brings to Georgia

By Brooks AustinJul 10, 2022
B5CCB0BA-ACBE-409F-ACCE-E4645227F65D
News

BREAKING: Raylen Wilson Makes his College Decision

By Harrison RenoJul 10, 2022