BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Former Georgia Football QB, Jake Fromm Drafted by the Buffalo Bills

Chris Allen

“And Eason is down, that means Jake Fromm will warm up, the heralded freshman from Warner Robbins, Georgia.” The rest is history.

Jake Fromm not only led his team to victory to that afternoon but to an SEC Championship, a playoff victory in the Rose Bowl, and was one score away from a National Championship in Atlanta as a freshman. 

Now, he’s headed to  Buffalo to play for the Bills. 

Fromm Draft Pick
Edit @BGilmer18 on Twitter and Instagram

Jake was not only a winner in his time at UGA but a leader and fan favorite. He won the team over with his off the charts football IQ and leadership ability.

When asked in an interview with NBC’s Mike Tirico, this is what Kirby Smart had to say about the star quarterback.

“A lot of poise and patience and just a joy to have in the organization. He does everything the right way.”

Jake finished his time in Georgia with a 17-1 record over the SEC East, with three straight victories over Florida in Jacksonville, something no other Georgia QB has done.

He never lost to Georgia Tech or Tennessee either. He’s the all-time leader in completion percentage, and second in wins as a starter behind only David Greene despite not playing a fourth season. 

He was at the same time one of the most beloved Bulldogs during his time in Athens, while also being the aiming point of a lot of anger from the fan base, something that certainly played a role in his early departure and declaration for the NFL Draft. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

Didn't expect the Bills to be the team, but glad to see the guy come off the board finally.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 Georgia Bulldogs NFL Draft Open Thread | Live Blog

As the 2020 NFL Draft is set to kick off tonight, tune in for live updates and commentary from our team here at The Bulldog Maven's Live Blog.

Brooks Austin

by

SI Draft Tracker

Former Georgia Football QB, Jacob Eason Drafted by Indianapolis Colts

Former Georgia Football QB, Jacob Eason Drafted by the Indianapolis Colts

Brooks Austin

by

Bostonfan1967

Former Georgia Football OG, Solomon Kindley Drafted by the Miami Dolphins

Former Gerogia Bulldog offensive guard, Solomon Kindley has been drafted by the Miami Dolphins

Brooks Austin

2020 NFL Draft: Day 3 Mock Draft

It is the final day of the NFL Draft as rounds 4-7 are set to kickoff today at noon eastern time. Here's our final mock draft for the year.

Brooks Austin

Tyler Booker Has A Strong Bond With Tray Scott of Georgia Football

Tyler Booker is a versatile lineman that has flashed his ability on both sides of the ball. Tray Scott wants Booker to come play defensive line at Georgia.

BGilmer18

Former Georgia Football RB, D'Andre Swift drafted by the Detriot Lions

Former Georgia Football running back, D'Andre Swift has been selected by Detriot Lions.

Brooks Austin

2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 Mock Draft

Day 2 of the NFL Draft begins tonight at 7 PM eastern time. Find out where the remaining Georgia Bulldogs could land in our latest Day 2 mock draft.

Brooks Austin

A Rising Star, Ryan Barnes Talks About His Relationship with Georgia Football

2021 cornerback Ryan Barnes steadily continues to rake in offers. The lengthy DB has a great rapport with Dan Lanning and interest in Georgia football.

BGilmer18

Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson Make Georgia Football History

Not only has Andrew Thomas gone on to be the highest-drafted O-lineman ever from Georgia, but he and Isaiah Wilson have become the highest-drafted duo.

Brooks Austin

Former Georgia Football OT, Isaiah Wilson Drafted by Tennessee Titans

Former Bulldog offensive tackle, Isaiah Wilson has been drafted by the Tennessee Titans.

Brent Wilson