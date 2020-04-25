Former Georgia Football QB, Jake Fromm Drafted by the Buffalo Bills

“And Eason is down, that means Jake Fromm will warm up, the heralded freshman from Warner Robbins, Georgia.” The rest is history.

Jake Fromm not only led his team to victory to that afternoon but to an SEC Championship, a playoff victory in the Rose Bowl, and was one score away from a National Championship in Atlanta as a freshman.

Now, he’s headed to Buffalo to play for the Bills.

Jake was not only a winner in his time at UGA but a leader and fan favorite. He won the team over with his off the charts football IQ and leadership ability.

When asked in an interview with NBC’s Mike Tirico, this is what Kirby Smart had to say about the star quarterback.

“A lot of poise and patience and just a joy to have in the organization. He does everything the right way.”

Jake finished his time in Georgia with a 17-1 record over the SEC East, with three straight victories over Florida in Jacksonville, something no other Georgia QB has done.

He never lost to Georgia Tech or Tennessee either. He’s the all-time leader in completion percentage, and second in wins as a starter behind only David Greene despite not playing a fourth season.

He was at the same time one of the most beloved Bulldogs during his time in Athens, while also being the aiming point of a lot of anger from the fan base, something that certainly played a role in his early departure and declaration for the NFL Draft.

