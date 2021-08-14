WATCH: Jake Fromm Leads Game-Winning Drive in Preseason Opener

Former Georgia Bulldog turned Buffalo Bill quarterback Jake Fromm opened up the 2021 preseason with a game-winning drive against the Detroit Lines on Friday night.

Down 13 to 15 with under two minutes left, the Bills got the ball back on their own 20-yard line, and on 4th and 10, Jake Fromm kept the Bills alive with this incredible deep ball down the sideline.

This comes after a week in which Fromm received quite the praise from his head coach Sean McDermott.

“Just the challenges that we’ve all faced with COVID and some of the adjustments we had to make as a team last year, he had to go through it probably as much as anyone with being a little bit separate from the team,” McDermott said. “Just an incredible young man with a very strong faith. Now he got married this offseason so that’s great to see and again, just watching young men in this case develop on and off the field.”

Along with:

“To this point he’s done a nice job,” McDermott said. “He has good command of the offense, he’s leading with his action as well as his words and you watch the habits. I think the biggest thing about Jake is he knows who he is and that’s for young people, to know who they are at this point in their career, I think that says a lot about who he is.”

While questions remain about his size and his arm strength, there is no questioning his football IQ and leadership skills. And if Jake Fromm continues to perform like this, it appears he's got a great shot at making the final roster at the end of the preseason.

