Jamaree Salyer Set to Return for 2021 Season

Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer is set to return for the 2021 football season. He made the announcement Wednesday via his social media feeds.

Salyer arrived at Georgia after putting together a diverse and impressive athletic resume at Pace Academy High School in Georgia. He played alongside tackle Andrew Thomas and wide receiver Trey Blount at Pace, each of whom he would become teammates with during his Georgia career.

He was named a finalist for the U.S Army All-America Bowl’s 2018 Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award and came to Georgia with the expectation to play guard, though he always possessed positional flexibility.

For his first two seasons, he saw limited playing time, although in each year he did make appearances in 13 games out of the 14 Georgia played. His first start actually came at tackle against Murray State during his sophomore year and to close out the year started again at right tackle in a Sugar Bowl win over Baylor.

Salyer slid over to left tackle this season due to necessity and started nine games. Though he was up and down at times, throughout this season it was clear that Salyer remained a part of this staff’s long-term plan on the offensive line. In the Peach Bowl, he moved to his more natural position of guard and was much improved, pulling around and getting the liberty that his size and skill set demands.

In 2021, with ample young talent at the tackle position for Georgia, it's expected that Salyer will remain on the interior of the offensive line at one of the guard positions.