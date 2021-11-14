James Cook: A Performance Four Years in the Making

James Cook's Patience Pays Off in BIG Way Against Tennessee
Georgia fans were a bit surprised when both running backs James Cook and Zamir White decided to put off the NFL Draft for another year and return to Georgia for their senior campaign.
Zamir White has had his success this season, he saw his first 100-yard performance against Florida earlier in the season. It was his fourth time crossing the century mark in his college career.
James Cook, his running mate since enrolling at Georgia back in 2018, had only one such performance entering Saturday night's matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers.
Cook had 104 rushing yards, two touchdowns on the ground as well as 34 yards through the air and a score.
It's a performance that he has been waiting for since he enrolled at Georgia, and during large stretches in the ball game, Cook seemed to be Georgia's only efficient response to a Tennessee defense that gave them fits early.
Pregame Storylines:
- Final Thoughts: Dawgs Up for a Test
- College Gameday Makes Picks, Lane Kiffin Takes Tennessee
- ESPN Lays Out the Keys to A Georgia Loss Against Tennessee
Injury Report
- QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
- RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
- RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
- OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Doubtful
- WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
- WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
- WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable
- WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable/ Traveled
- WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
- WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
- OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
- DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
- CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
Read More
You May Also Like:
Dominant Defensive Showing Powers Georgia To Defining Win
The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs. Arkansas
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.