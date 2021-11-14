James Cook: A Performance Four Years in the Making

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    James Cook's Patience Pays Off in BIG Way Against Tennessee

    Georgia Football running back, James Cook had a career day in Knoxville, Tennessee against the Tennessee Volunteers.
    Author:

    Georgia fans were a bit surprised when both running backs James Cook and Zamir White decided to put off the NFL Draft for another year and return to Georgia for their senior campaign. 

    Zamir White has had his success this season, he saw his first 100-yard performance against Florida earlier in the season. It was his fourth time crossing the century mark in his college career. 

    James Cook, his running mate since enrolling at Georgia back in 2018, had only one such performance entering Saturday night's matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers. 

    Cook had 104 rushing yards, two touchdowns on the ground as well as 34 yards through the air and a score. 

    It's a performance that he has been waiting for since he enrolled at Georgia, and during large stretches in the ball game, Cook seemed to be Georgia's only efficient response to a Tennessee defense that gave them fits early. 

    Pregame Storylines:

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Doubtful
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable/ Traveled
    • WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

    Read More

    You May Also Like:

    Dominant Defensive Showing Powers Georgia To Defining Win

    The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs. Arkansas

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    AB6I2442-L
    News

    James Cook: A Performance Four Years in the Making

    14 seconds ago
    F35A3946 copy-L
    News

    The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Georgia's Big Win over Tennessee

    35 minutes ago
    211106_AJW_FB_MIZZOU_1302-L
    News

    Nolan Smith Injury: Dawgs Injury List Growing

    1 hour ago
    F35A3933 copy-L
    News

    Georgia Finishes First Half Strong, Suffer Injuries

    2 hours ago
    211009_AJW_FB_AUBURN_0815-L
    News

    Devonte Wyatt Injured Against Tennessee

    2 hours ago
    211106_mlm_fb_missouri_2763-X2
    News

    INJURY: Jordan Davis Exits Tennessee Matchup

    3 hours ago
    201008_CLS_TN_154-L
    News

    JUST IN: Georgia Dealing with Stomach Bug, Multiple Starters Impacted

    4 hours ago
    31EA909B-CAD9-4D4A-8C0B-77B2E01F0A86
    News

    Kirby Smart Talks QB, Previews Matchup with Tennessee

    4 hours ago