James Cook: A Performance Four Years in the Making

Georgia Football running back, James Cook had a career day in Knoxville, Tennessee against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Georgia fans were a bit surprised when both running backs James Cook and Zamir White decided to put off the NFL Draft for another year and return to Georgia for their senior campaign.

Zamir White has had his success this season, he saw his first 100-yard performance against Florida earlier in the season. It was his fourth time crossing the century mark in his college career.

James Cook, his running mate since enrolling at Georgia back in 2018, had only one such performance entering Saturday night's matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Cook had 104 rushing yards, two touchdowns on the ground as well as 34 yards through the air and a score.

It's a performance that he has been waiting for since he enrolled at Georgia, and during large stretches in the ball game, Cook seemed to be Georgia's only efficient response to a Tennessee defense that gave them fits early.

Pregame Storylines:

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Doubtful

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable/ Traveled



WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

