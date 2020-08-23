Georgia football was already well represented on the Reese's Senior Bowl Top 250 when the list was originally released on Thursday. That representation improved Saturday when Jamie Newman was retroactively added to the list.

No other program comes close to Georgia on the Top 250 list. Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, and Texas A & M are tied for second place with eight players each, three behind Georgia's total. The Bulldogs are bolstered on the list by three transfers; Newman, Tre' McKitty, and Demetris Robertson.

Newman's initial omission was a head-scratcher as he appears on multiple award watchlist, including the Maxwell Award (most valuable player) and the Davey O'Brien Award (best quarterback). He also remains high on most Heisman Trophy odds lists.

Newman is entering his only season as a Georgia football player. The former Wake Forest quarterback joined Georgia as a graduate transfer in January after one full year as the starter.

He ended 2019 with 2,868 passing yards and 26 touchdowns and added 574 more yards and six more scores as a runner. He excelled at spreading the wealth in the passing game. Two of his receivers passed 1,000 yards and one more was on track for 1,000 before succumbing to an injury. Seven different Wake Forest receivers caught at least 10 passes in 2019.

Newman's ability to get a lot of receivers involved matches offensive coordinator Todd Nonken's scheme and the expectations of his quarterbacks.

