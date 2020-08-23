SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeRecruitingNewsPodcastsThe Dawg Walk+
Search

Jamie Newman Joins 10 Other Georgia Football Players on Senior Bowl Top 250 List

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia football was already well represented on the Reese's Senior Bowl Top 250 when the list was originally released on Thursday. That representation improved Saturday when Jamie Newman was retroactively added to the list. 

No other program comes close to Georgia on the Top 250 list. Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, and Texas A&M are tied for second place with eight players each, three behind Georgia's total. The Bulldogs are bolstered on the list by three transfers; Newman, Tre' McKitty, and Demetris Robertson.

Newman's initial omission was a head-scratcher as he appears on multiple award watchlist, including the Maxwell Award (most valuable player) and the Davey O'Brien Award (best quarterback). He also remains high on most Heisman Trophy odds lists. 

Newman is entering his only season as a Georgia football player. The former Wake Forest quarterback joined Georgia as a graduate transfer in January after one full year as the starter. 

He ended 2019 with 2,868 passing yards and 26 touchdowns and added 574 more yards and six more scores as a runner. He excelled at spreading the wealth in the passing game. Two of his receivers passed 1,000 yards and one more was on track for 1,000 before succumbing to an injury. Seven different Wake Forest receivers caught at least 10 passes in 2019.

Newman's ability to get a lot of receivers involved matches offensive coordinator Todd Nonken's scheme and the expectations of his quarterbacks. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Todd Hartley’s Next Major Target

Darnell Washington, Brock Bowers, and Tre McKitty. Todd Hartley is on a roll on the trail. Today we look at the next major target.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

BREAKING: MJ Daniels Names Final Four

4-Star cornerback from Lucedale, Mississippi, MJ Daniels has narrowed his recruitment to four. Georgia football makes the cut.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Freshman Defenders Turning Heads Already

The 2020 Georgia class took home a universal recruiting title in 2020, and several members of the signing class are already turning heads on the defensive side.

Brooks Austin

Amarius Mims Talks Through Final Five

Amarius Mims is one of the biggest targets remaining for Georgia in the 2021 recruiting cycle. He sat down with SI to talk about his final Five.

Brooks Austin

SEC Adding To Testing Protocols

Player safety is something cannot be taken lightly. Attempting to play in a pandemic is difficult, but today the SEC is ramping up testing protocols for player safety.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Classifying opponents on the schedule

Georgia football recently received its 2020 schedule. The slate includes a tough stretch in the first six games, and some potential pitfalls in the final four.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin

10 Georgia football players named on Senior Bowl Top 250 list

Georgia football has a strong senior class this season and that's reflected by the Bulldogs placing 10 players on the Reese's Senior Bowl Top 250 list.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin

Dan Lanning, "We have a bunch of dogs"

Georgia's defensive coordinator, Dan Lanning spoke to the media Friday and opened up about the 2020 defense that is expected to have a big season.

Brooks Austin

Stafford Donates $1.5M to various causes, Social Justice Reform

We already knew Matthew Stafford was giving $350to Social Justice causes at UGA, well he added on another $1.15m to various causes at the school.

Brooks Austin

Lawson Luckie, Son of Luckie Triplet Recaps Offer From Georgia

The Luckie Legacy at the University of Georgia could be continiuing with the son of Mike Luckie, Lawson receiving an offer from UGA. He recaps what it means.

Brooks Austin

by

JoAnna Potts