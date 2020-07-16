DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Basketball: Jonathan Kuminga Reclassifies, Signs with G-League

Brent Wilson

It's no secret that Jonathan Kuminga is a "generational" type of talent. His 1.0000 rating on the 247sports composite rankings, which only a select handful of prospects have received, to justify his talent.

Georgia made Kuminga's initial Top-10 before being cut in his Top-5 list. I talked to him back in April about his upcoming decision, where he first hinted at the idea of playing in the NBA's G-League.

"It’s interesting and I am happy for them (Green and Todd). I wish them the best luck. I think everybody are trying to do what is the best for their families and themselves, so why not consider the pro way if its the best way to help their loves ones! And who knows what the future holds?" - Jonathan Kuminga

Down the stretch, Texas Tech, where his brother Joel Ntawbe plays, and Auburn were sought out to be the favorites for Kuminga's talents. However, Kuminga's build and capabilities is best suited to be tested in the G-League. He'll join the likes of other 5-star talents in Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd, who began the G-League trend this past spring.

NBAdraftroom.com currently has the 6'8 forward as the #4 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. It will be noteworthy to see how the G-League exposure affects draft stocks of players like Kuminga for the sake of college basketball. If Kuminga produces and ends up becoming a Top-5 pick, you may begin to see even more players choose the pro route.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Watchlist: Georgia Football Commits and Targets All Named

The SI All-American Watchlist was released today, and Georgia's current commits and top targets were littered throughout.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

UPDATE: Latest on Ferguson, where UGA stands with Mims

Georgia Bulldogs have a solid foundation to their 2021 offensive line class in Micah Morris and Dylan Fairchild. Find out how the group could round out.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

D'Wan Mathis - Often Forgotten, but not by Georgia's Defense

Tuesday Malik Herring took to social media to let everyone know that D'Wan Mathis is the real deal, and it was supported by other members of the defense.

Brooks Austin

Who Could be Next to Commit?

Georgia is up to 11 commits in the 2021 recruiting class. Today, we look at some prospects that could be next to commit to the G.

Brooks Austin

BREAKING: Amarius Mims Releases Top Schools

Amarius Mims has narrowed his list of schools down. With a commitment date of August 15th, these are the programs he's focused on.

Brooks Austin

D'Andre Swift Recieves Madden Rookie Rating

D'Andre Swift flashed all over the field for Georgia for three straight season, enough to earn him the second highest rookie rating from Madden.

Brooks Austin

by

Collin A Shamley

Kamari Lassiter Sees Opportunity and Stylistic Fit With Georgia

2021 Cornerback Kamari Lassiter has Georgia Football positioned highly in his Top 6. In a recent interview with Dawgs Daily, Lassiter discussed the opportunity & fit

BGilmer18

by

AllThingsSports101

JT Daniels wins appeal, Will be available for 2020 Georgia Football Season

JT Daniels has won his appeal to receive immediate eligibility from the NCAA. We take a look at what this means for Georgia this football season.

Brooks Austin

by

AllThingsSports101

Players Arrive on Campus, Plus Update on Mike Foster

Today, we reveal the names of the players who have confirmed they are on campus as well as provide a recruiting update for a couple of 2021 targets.

Brent Wilson

by

Brooks Austin

JT Daniels, Jamie Newman Battle Feels Awfully Familiar for Georgia

JT Daniels was granted immediate illegibility on Monday. And though it's good news for Georgia fans, it feels awfully familiar to a former QB controversy.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin