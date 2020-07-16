It's no secret that Jonathan Kuminga is a "generational" type of talent. His 1.0000 rating on the 247sports composite rankings, which only a select handful of prospects have received, to justify his talent.

Georgia made Kuminga's initial Top-10 before being cut in his Top-5 list. I talked to him back in April about his upcoming decision, where he first hinted at the idea of playing in the NBA's G-League.

"It’s interesting and I am happy for them (Green and Todd). I wish them the best luck. I think everybody are trying to do what is the best for their families and themselves, so why not consider the pro way if its the best way to help their loves ones! And who knows what the future holds?" - Jonathan Kuminga

Down the stretch, Texas Tech, where his brother Joel Ntawbe plays, and Auburn were sought out to be the favorites for Kuminga's talents. However, Kuminga's build and capabilities is best suited to be tested in the G-League. He'll join the likes of other 5-star talents in Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd, who began the G-League trend this past spring.

NBAdraftroom.com currently has the 6'8 forward as the #4 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. It will be noteworthy to see how the G-League exposure affects draft stocks of players like Kuminga for the sake of college basketball. If Kuminga produces and ends up becoming a Top-5 pick, you may begin to see even more players choose the pro route.

