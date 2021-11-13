INJURY: Jordan Davis Exits Tennessee Matchup

Georgia defensive tackle and Heisman candidate, Jordan Davis has exited the game against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Georgia defensive tackle and Heisman candidate, Jordan Davis has exited the game against the Tennessee Volunteers. The senior was grabbing at his hip as he exited the game.

The big defensive tackle has played a pivotal role on a defense from Georgia that has allowed 5.7 points per game on the season. Davis was seen on the sideline shortly after still with his helmet on.

It could have been a bit of gamesmanship from Georgia considering the speed with which Tennessee plays.

UPDATE: It appears to be exactly that, Davis has returned to action.

News:

Sources have confirmed that wide receiver Dominick Blaylock has made the trip to Knoxville.

Pregame Storylines:

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN

RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Doubtful

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable/ Traveled



WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

