INJURY: Jordan Davis Exits Tennessee Matchup

    • November 13, 2021
    Jordan Davis Leaves Game vs Tennessee

    Georgia defensive tackle and Heisman candidate, Jordan Davis has exited the game against the Tennessee Volunteers.
    Georgia defensive tackle and Heisman candidate, Jordan Davis has exited the game against the Tennessee Volunteers. The senior was grabbing at his hip as he exited the game. 

    The big defensive tackle has played a pivotal role on a defense from Georgia that has allowed 5.7 points per game on the season. Davis was seen on the sideline shortly after still with his helmet on. 

    It could have been a bit of gamesmanship from Georgia considering the speed with which Tennessee plays. 

    UPDATE: It appears to be exactly that, Davis has returned to action. 

    Sources have confirmed that wide receiver Dominick Blaylock has made the trip to Knoxville.

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - IN
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - IN
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Foot) - Doubtful
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Justin Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable/ Traveled
    • WR, Arian Smith (Leg) - OUT
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

