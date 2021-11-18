Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Jordan Davis Named Semifinalist For Bronko Nagurski Award

    Defensive tackle Jordan Davis has been named a semifinalist for the Bronko Nagurski Award.
    Defensive tackle Jordan Davis has been Georgia's most dominant player in the 2021 season and is starting to reap the rewards for it.

    Davis was named a semifinalist for the Bronko Nagurski Award, given to the top collegiate defender after every season. To this point, he is anchoring the nation’s best defense and is a consensus first-round pick.

    Georgia's defensive staff asks a lot of Davis in exchange for little statistical production in return. Other players might become frustrated by this, but Davis has embraced the role and, as a result, is receiving the necessary attention for his play.

    Many have even started to ask if Davis should be named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He likely doesn't have the statistical production for the award. Still, at the moment, only one other defender in college has a case that rivals his: Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson.

    Davis will likely rack up awards in his final season at Athens en route to ultimately becoming a high draft-choice in next April's NFL Draft, but he has made it clear the only thing on his mind is a national title.

    The unheralded recruit is nearing the end of an unlikely journey that has brought him to the top of college football, even though many doubted his talent in high school.

    "I love Jordan and what he has done for our defense is incredible. I don't think you can measure the statistics and what he's done for our defense, but I'm no analyst to be deciding who gets to go to the Heisman, and who's up for it. I think that's the media and the talking heads and everybody that gets to be a part of that they control the narrative there. For me, it's about our team and our team's play. Well, Jordan has been a tremendous, tremendous part of that. It's been a bigger bonus to our defense from a confidence standpoint, in a run-stopping standpoint than probably any other measurable stat that we have there."

    - Kirby Smart

